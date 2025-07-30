🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
AbujaThe Nation

Speaker Abbas Urges Nigerian Youths to Shift from Online Criticism to Active Nation-Building

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has called on Nigerian youths to move beyond social media criticism and take on more active roles in shaping the nation’s future through constructive engagement and participation in governance.

Naija247news gathered that Abbas made this appeal during a youth-focused policy dialogue held in Abuja, where he addressed a cross-section of young professionals, student leaders, and civil society representatives. He emphasized that while online activism has its place, genuine national transformation requires physical participation and strategic engagement within political and civic institutions.

According to Naija247news, Abbas stressed that building the Nigeria of tomorrow requires practical involvement in policy implementation, electoral processes, entrepreneurship, and community development. He warned that consistent social media criticism, without actionable contribution, may undermine efforts at meaningful reform and weaken democratic institutions.

Naija247news understands that the Speaker encouraged young Nigerians to channel their passion, energy, and innovation into platforms that shape national discourse, urging them to contest political positions, volunteer in public service initiatives, and hold leaders accountable through lawful means.

“The youths must rise above mere commentary and move towards constructive action. We cannot afford to have a generation that is vocal online but absent in real-life governance,” Abbas was quoted as saying.

Naija247news gathered that he also highlighted ongoing legislative efforts aimed at youth inclusion and empowerment, including policies promoting education, job creation, and digital innovation. Abbas noted that the National Assembly remains committed to creating an enabling environment for youths to thrive.

Naija247news reports that participants at the dialogue welcomed the Speaker’s remarks, pledging to mobilize youth-led initiatives focused on civic engagement and public service across the six geopolitical zones.

With over 70% of Nigeria’s population under the age of 35, stakeholders say Abbas’ message reinforces the urgent need for young people to convert online influence into tangible leadership and decision-making roles in society.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Tragedy in Jigawa: Six Schoolchildren Dead, Seven Rescued in Boat Accident
Next article
FG Confirms N78.6bn UBE Grants Accessed by 27 States, FCT by Mid-2025
Agnes Ekebuike
Agnes Ekebuikehttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is a dedicated Journalist and News Writer, I specialize in creating compelling and impactful content across a wide range of topics, including Business, Energy, Politics and Entertainment. With a strong focus on in-depth research, my work involves crafting well-researched news articles, feature stories, and other forms of content for diverse clients and publications. I am skilled in pitching innovative story ideas to editors, securing assignments that resonate with audiences, and providing insightful and timely reporting. I have experience conducting interviews with key sources, experts, and relevant individuals to capture authentic voices and perspectives.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

FG Confirms N78.6bn UBE Grants Accessed by 27 States, FCT by Mid-2025

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that the Federal Government has revealed that a total of 27 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) accessed N78.6 billion in matching grants from the Universal Basic Education (UBE) fund by the...

Tragedy in Jigawa: Six Schoolchildren Dead, Seven Rescued in Boat Accident

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that a tragic boat mishap in Jigawa State has claimed the lives of six schoolchildren, while seven others were rescued following the incident that occurred on Friday in Guri Local Government Area. Naija247news...

David Mark Declares Zero Tolerance for Candidate Imposition, Anti-Party Conduct in ADC

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that former Senate President, David Mark, has issued a stern warning to party members and political actors within the African Democratic Congress (ADC), emphasizing that the party will not condone the imposition of...

What We Know About 2Baba and Natasha Osawaru’s Alleged ‘Wedding’

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that social media has been buzzing with speculation following the circulation of images suggesting a wedding between Nigerian music legend Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, and Nigerian model Natasha Osawaru. Naija247news...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

FG Confirms N78.6bn UBE Grants Accessed by 27 States, FCT by Mid-2025

Education 0
Naija247news reports that the Federal Government has revealed that a total of 27 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) accessed N78.6 billion in matching grants from the Universal Basic Education (UBE) fund by the...

Tragedy in Jigawa: Six Schoolchildren Dead, Seven Rescued in Boat Accident

North Central 0
Naija247news reports that a tragic boat mishap in Jigawa State has claimed the lives of six schoolchildren, while seven others were rescued following the incident that occurred on Friday in Guri Local Government Area. Naija247news...

David Mark Declares Zero Tolerance for Candidate Imposition, Anti-Party Conduct in ADC

Abuja 0
Naija247news reports that former Senate President, David Mark, has issued a stern warning to party members and political actors within the African Democratic Congress (ADC), emphasizing that the party will not condone the imposition of...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp