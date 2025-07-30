Speaker Abbas Urges Nigerian Youths to Shift from Online Criticism to Active Nation-Building

Naija247news reports that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has called on Nigerian youths to move beyond social media criticism and take on more active roles in shaping the nation’s future through constructive engagement and participation in governance.

Naija247news gathered that Abbas made this appeal during a youth-focused policy dialogue held in Abuja, where he addressed a cross-section of young professionals, student leaders, and civil society representatives. He emphasized that while online activism has its place, genuine national transformation requires physical participation and strategic engagement within political and civic institutions.

According to Naija247news, Abbas stressed that building the Nigeria of tomorrow requires practical involvement in policy implementation, electoral processes, entrepreneurship, and community development. He warned that consistent social media criticism, without actionable contribution, may undermine efforts at meaningful reform and weaken democratic institutions.

Naija247news understands that the Speaker encouraged young Nigerians to channel their passion, energy, and innovation into platforms that shape national discourse, urging them to contest political positions, volunteer in public service initiatives, and hold leaders accountable through lawful means.

“The youths must rise above mere commentary and move towards constructive action. We cannot afford to have a generation that is vocal online but absent in real-life governance,” Abbas was quoted as saying.

Naija247news gathered that he also highlighted ongoing legislative efforts aimed at youth inclusion and empowerment, including policies promoting education, job creation, and digital innovation. Abbas noted that the National Assembly remains committed to creating an enabling environment for youths to thrive.

Naija247news reports that participants at the dialogue welcomed the Speaker’s remarks, pledging to mobilize youth-led initiatives focused on civic engagement and public service across the six geopolitical zones.

With over 70% of Nigeria’s population under the age of 35, stakeholders say Abbas’ message reinforces the urgent need for young people to convert online influence into tangible leadership and decision-making roles in society.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.