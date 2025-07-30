Ribadu Declares Abuja-Kaduna Road Safe, Says Terrorists Have Been Eliminated

Naija247news reports that Nigeria’s National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, has declared the Kaduna-Abuja expressway safe for travel, affirming that the armed groups previously terrorising the highway have been neutralised by security forces.

Naija247news gathered that Ribadu made this revelation during an official visit to the Kaduna State Government House, where he met with Governor Uba Sani and top security stakeholders. He expressed confidence in the restoration of peace and order on the once-feared road corridor.

According to Naija247news, the NSA stated: “The bastards terrorising the Kaduna-Abuja road have been taken out. Night travel on the road is now safe.” His bold assurance signals a renewed effort by federal security agencies to permanently secure critical transport routes and public confidence in domestic travel safety.

Naija247news understands that the Kaduna-Abuja highway, a major artery linking northern and central Nigeria, had for years been plagued by kidnappings, armed robbery, and insurgent attacks. These threats not only endangered lives but also disrupted economic activities and inter-state movement.

The NSA’s statement comes on the heels of several coordinated military operations in Kaduna and surrounding regions, which Naija247news gathered have led to the arrest or elimination of high-profile insurgents and bandit leaders.

Governor Uba Sani, in response, commended the federal government’s commitment to protecting lives and property, emphasizing that Kaduna State remains fully aligned with national security strategies aimed at eradicating terrorism and violent crime.

Naija247news reports that Ribadu’s remarks are part of a broader communication strategy by the federal government to assure citizens of visible progress in the fight against insecurity, especially in high-risk zones previously labeled as no-go areas after dark.

While public reactions remain cautiously optimistic, transport operators and road users who spoke with Naija247news confirmed a noticeable decline in violent incidents along the route in recent months, attributing it to increased military patrols and intelligence-led operations.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.