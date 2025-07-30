🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Abuja

Renewed Hope: FG to Launch State-by-State Housing Campaign to Tackle Nigeria’s Housing Deficit

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Minister Dangiwa unveils ambitious partnership model at Africa International Housing Show in Abuja

Abuja, July 30, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Federal Government has announced plans to roll out a State-by-State Homeownership and Housing Development Campaign under its Renewed Hope Housing initiative, a bold effort to close Nigeria’s persistent housing gap and expand access to affordable homeownership across the country.

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Mr. Ahmed Dangiwa, made this declaration at the 19th Africa International Housing Show (AIHS) in Abuja, where he emphasized the administration’s commitment to inclusive housing policies that benefit Nigerians regardless of income level.

According to Dangiwa, the campaign will target all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with the aim of decentralizing housing access and bridging implementation gaps at the state level.

“We are set to launch a State-by-State Homeownership and Housing Development Campaign—a high-impact initiative in collaboration with state governments, the private sector, and development partners,” he said.

Bridging the Capacity Gap in States

The Minister noted that one of the key obstacles to effective housing delivery lies at the sub-national level, where many states struggle with inadequate planning systems, limited technical expertise, and lack of financing structures.

To address this, Dangiwa revealed that the campaign will embed housing reform champions as Special Advisers to state governors and organize State Housing Roundtables to review and revamp existing housing development frameworks.

“We will provide technical advisory, develop actionable roadmaps, and offer hands-on support to structure viable projects and unlock financing. The campaign also ensures synergy with federal initiatives so states can access technical support and funding.”

Public-Private Partnerships and Funding Support

The campaign will leverage partnerships with institutions like:

  • Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN)

  • Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company (NMRC)

  • Family Homes Funds

  • MoFI Real Estate Investment Fund (MREIF)

  • Shelter Afrique Development Bank

Dangiwa called on development finance institutions (DFIs), donor agencies, and private investors to join in actualizing the plan, stating that investment in housing directly contributes to economic stability, job creation, and urban development.

“Housing is not a privilege; it is a right. It is the bedrock of health, dignity, productivity, and national stability,” he said. “When we invest in housing, we invest in people and the future.”

Renewed Hope Cities and PPP Capital Inflow

Highlighting efforts to mobilize funding beyond government resources, the Minister said over ₦70 billion in private sector capital has already been attracted under the Renewed Hope Cities initiative aimed at mid- to high-income earners.

To ensure coordination, the Ministry also plans to establish an Experts-led National Housing Policy Coordination and Monitoring Committee, tasked with evaluating the implementation of national housing programmes and policies.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

