Peter Obi Backs U.S. Embassy’s Criticism of Governors Over Alleged Wasteful Spending

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that former Anambra State governor and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has expressed strong support for the United States Embassy’s recent remarks condemning what it described as wasteful expenditure by Nigerian state governors.

Naija247news gathered that Obi, in a statement released on Monday via his verified social media handle, said the U.S. Embassy’s criticism accurately reflects the growing public concern about poor governance, lack of fiscal accountability, and mismanagement of public resources at the sub-national level.

According to Naija247news, the U.S. Mission in Nigeria recently pointed out that a number of governors were prioritizing personal and political interests over meaningful investments in healthcare, education, and infrastructure. The embassy expressed disappointment over the growing pattern of budget allocations that favor luxury spending while neglecting critical sectors that directly affect citizens’ lives.

Naija247news understands that Peter Obi aligned himself with the embassy’s stance, stating that the consequences of financial recklessness by elected officials are evident in the rising poverty levels, dilapidated public services, and widespread youth unemployment across the country.

Naija247news reports that Obi called for a complete rethink of governance at the state level, urging governors to lead by example and adopt cost-saving measures that redirect funds toward human capital development. He said, “What Nigerians need today is prudent and people-centered leadership. Every naira spent must reflect the needs of the people.”

He also called on citizens to demand transparency and question how public funds are utilized, noting that democracy thrives when the electorate remains actively engaged and holds leaders accountable.

Naija247news gathered that governance experts and civil society organizations have echoed Obi’s sentiments, stressing the need for legislative oversight and independent audits to ensure governors adhere to budgetary discipline and developmental priorities.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

