PDP Only Party with Structure to Unseat Tinubu in 2027 – Debo Ologunagba

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed confidence in its ability to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections, citing its strong grassroots support and national spread. According to Debo Ologunagba, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, the party’s structure and legacy of performance make it the only party capable of defeating Tinubu.

PDP’s Claim to Victory

The PDP claims to have a broad-based national platform that is driving the aspiration of Nigerians to end the All Progressives Congress (APC) misrule. Ologunagba described Tinubu as a “bad market” that wouldn’t secure another term, emphasizing that no patriotic Nigerian would support the APC given its failures. The PDP is committed to mobilizing the public and shaping constructive political discourse.

Call for Unity

However, a PDP chieftain, Dele Momodu, believes that removing President Tinubu in 2027 might be nearly impossible without a formidable coalition of political parties. Momodu emphasized the need for unity within the PDP, lamenting internal and external forces working against the party’s stability.

PDP’s Strategy

The PDP’s strategy for victory in 2027 will likely focus on capitalizing on the APC’s weaknesses and presenting a strong, united front to the electorate. The party will need to mobilize its grassroots supporters and attract new voters to its cause.

*Implications for 2027 Elections

The PDP’s confidence in its ability to unseat Tinubu in 2027 has significant implications for the general elections. The party’s strong grassroots support and national spread make it a formidable opponent for the APC, and its legacy of performance gives it a strong foundation to build on.

The PDP’s confidence in its ability to unseat Tinubu in 2027 is rooted in its strong grassroots support and national spread. As the country hurtles towards the 2027 general elections, the PDP’s chances of victory will depend on its ability to mobilize the public and present a united front. The party’s legacy of performance and commitment to constructive political discourse will be crucial in determining its fate in the elections.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.