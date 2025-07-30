PDP Crises Deepen as Prominent Chieftains Abandon Ship in North-East

30, July 2025/Naija 247 news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been dealt a significant blow in the North-East region, as several prominent members defect to other parties ahead of the 2027 general elections. The exodus has sparked concerns about the party’s prospects in the region and beyond.

Defections Weaken PDP’s Grip

The defection of Professor Jerome Nyameh, a governorship aspirant in Taraba during the 2023 elections, has added to the PDP’s woes. Nyameh cited unresolved internal crises and a growing disconnect between party leadership and grassroots supporters as reasons for his departure. Similarly, Nicholas Ossai, a former House of Representatives member, has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC), praising President Bola Tinubu’s leadership qualities and reforms. These defections have weakened the PDP’s influence in the North-East, with analysts attributing the party’s woes to internal conflicts and lack of direction.

APC’s Gain

The APC has been actively wooing disgruntled PDP members, and the recent defections have strengthened its position in the region. The party’s strategy of reaching out to opposition members appears to be paying off, potentially altering the dynamics of the 2027 presidential election. With more PDP members considering a switch, the party’s crisis seems far from over.

PDP’s Challenges Mount

The PDP’s challenges are mounting, with the party struggling to retain its members and maintain its relevance in the North-East. The defections have exposed deep-seated divisions within the party, which could further erode its support base. Unless the PDP addresses its internal issues and presents a united front, it risks losing more members to the APC.

Future Prospects Uncertain

As the 2027 general elections draw closer, the PDP’s future prospects in the North-East region look uncertain. The party’s ability to regroup and regain its footing will depend on its capacity to resolve internal conflicts and articulate a compelling narrative that resonates with voters. With the APC riding high on the defections, the PDP has its work cut out to reclaim lost ground.

The PDP’s loss is undoubtedly the APC’s gain. As the 2027 general elections draw closer, the PDP’s ability to regroup and regain its footing in the North-East region remains uncertain. Can the party mend its internal fissures and prevent further defections, or will it continue to hemorrhage prominent members to the APC? Only time will tell.

