Oyo Nurses Join Nationwide Seven-Day Strike Over Wage, Welfare Demands

Ibadan, Nigeria – July 29, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) – The Oyo State chapter of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) has announced its participation in a nationwide seven-day warning strike set to begin at midnight on Wednesday, July 30, in response to unmet welfare and wage demands.

This development was confirmed in an official statement issued Tuesday in Ibadan by Mr. Emmanuel Aina, Secretary of the state chapter of NANNM, following an emergency resolution passed by the union’s National Executive Council.

“All nurses and midwives across federal, state, and local government healthcare institutions in Oyo State are directed to comply fully with the strike action, which will run through August 5, 2025,” Aina said.

Key Demands from the Union

The union’s grievances center around eight major demands, which include:

Full implementation of the new minimum wage for nurses and other healthcare staff at LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso.

Payment of uniform allowance to all nurses and midwives in Oyo State service, in line with public service rules.

Mass recruitment of nurses and midwives into the Oyo State Hospital Management Board and LAUTECH Teaching Hospital to address a deepening staffing crisis.

25% salary adjustment in line with the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) circular.

Enhanced hazard allowance for nurses and midwives working in local government areas.

According to Aina, the strike is being positioned as a “litmus test” for the nurses’ readiness to pursue prolonged industrial action if the government fails to meet their demands.

“We have officially communicated our eight-point demand to relevant authorities and expect immediate engagement. This strike is a signal that we are serious about protecting the welfare and dignity of nurses and midwives,” he added.

Broader Economic and Health Sector Implications

The warning strike is likely to disrupt healthcare delivery across government hospitals and primary health centers, especially in rural areas. Analysts warn that such disruptions could place additional pressure on private healthcare facilities and worsen the health outcomes of low-income patients.

The action also reflects the growing wave of industrial unrest in Nigeria’s public sector, driven by inflationary pressures, stagnant wages, and deteriorating working conditions. With inflation currently hovering above 24% year-on-year, many public health workers have raised concerns over eroding purchasing power and inadequate support from government authorities.

Meanwhile, sources within the Oyo State Ministry of Health, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the government is aware of the union’s demands and is “reviewing possible response measures.”

The warning strike adds to the mounting tension across Nigeria’s healthcare system, already strained by brain drain, insecurity, and infrastructure deficits.

Outlook

If the strike continues beyond the stipulated seven days or escalates into a full-blown industrial action, experts fear it could further damage confidence in public health institutions and prompt calls for an overhaul of Nigeria’s healthcare human resource framework.

Naija247news will continue to monitor developments and provide updates on the negotiations between the Oyo State government and NANNM representatives.

