Only 3% of Nigerians Have Pipe-Borne Water: Access Bank Steps In With Borehole Solution

Lagos, July 30, 2025 — In a bold move to improve water access and sanitation for underserved Nigerians, Access Bank Plc has facilitated the installation of boreholes in 10 rural communities, benefiting over 500,000 residents across Obafemi Owode and Otta Local Government Areas of Ogun State.

The initiative is part of the bank’s flagship Access Clean Water Project, designed to address Nigeria’s growing water crisis by ensuring reliable access to clean and safe water while advancing Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6) — clean water and sanitation for all.

The beneficiary communities include Arogun, Omu Ishoko, Kemta, Ajibode, Aleku, Ogunrun, Oniwawa, Okeran, Abaren, and Afojupa.

In collaboration with development partner HACEY, Access Bank’s intervention goes beyond infrastructure, incorporating comprehensive WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) education. This empowers communities with critical knowledge on hygiene, water safety, and the prevention of waterborne diseases.

“Access Bank is proud to support this vital initiative that not only improves lives but also strengthens the foundation for sustainable economic growth,” said Ms. Esther Graham, Programme Officer for Health at Access Holdings Plc.

“Our commitment to community development is unwavering. We believe access to clean water is a fundamental right that drives progress,” she added.

A Response to Alarming Water Access Statistics

According to the World Health Organization and Nigeria’s national health data, access to pipe-borne water in urban households dropped from 32% in 1990 to just 3% by 2015, highlighting the urgent need for scalable and sustainable water solutions.

The Access Clean Water Project directly tackles this challenge by deploying functional boreholes in areas with limited or no public water infrastructure.

Sustainable Development and Social Impact

This project aligns with Access Bank’s broader Corporate Social Investment (CSI) strategy, which focuses on education, health, and environmental sustainability. By prioritizing water access and hygiene education, the bank is not only improving public health but also enabling greater educational attendance and productivity, particularly among women and children.

The long-term impacts include:

Reduced incidence of waterborne diseases

Healthier living conditions

Enhanced school attendance for girls

Improved productivity and community resilience

Looking Ahead

Access Bank’s sustained investment in community infrastructure is a blueprint for how financial institutions can drive inclusive growth, reduce inequality, and advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The success of this intervention may pave the way for expansion into more rural areas, where clean water remains a luxury rather than a right.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.