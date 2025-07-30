Old Bende Stakeholders Reject Ikwechegh’s Endorsement of Otti for 2027

30, July 2025/Naija 247 news

A major controversy has erupted in Abia politics as stakeholders from Old Bende have disowned Rep. Mascot Ikwechegh’s endorsement of Governor Alex Otti for a second term in 2027. The group claims that Ikwechegh’s actions are null and void, citing lack of mandate from the Old Bende people.

Null and Void

According to the stakeholders, no meeting was convened to discuss or endorse anyone for the governorship, and they believe the position should be occupied by someone from Abia North, specifically from Old Bende, in 2027. They argue that Ikwechegh’s endorsement of Otti is a clear disregard for the zoning principle that has guided the state’s politics. The stakeholders are demanding that the governorship be rotated to Old Bende in 2027, citing fairness and equity.

Potential Candidates Emerge

Several notable sons and daughters of Old Bende are being mentioned as potential governorship candidates for 2027, including Rt. Hon. Ben Kalu, Dr. Sampson Uche Ogah, Dr. Philips Nto, Elder Etigwe Uwa (SAN), and others. These individuals have made significant contributions to the state’s development and are being considered as viable options for the governorship.

Ikwechegh Advised

The Old Bende stakeholders have advised Ikwechegh to focus on representing the people of Aba in the House of Representatives and consider contesting for the House of Representatives in Bende in 2027 to promote fairness, equity, and rotational leadership. This development has sparked a heated debate about the zoning principle and its relevance in Abia politics.

Otti’s Stance

Meanwhile, Governor Otti has maintained that his decision regarding a second term will be guided by divine will, saying “I will consult with God” before making any decision. This stance has left many wondering whether he will seek re-election or allow the zoning principle to take its course.

The rejection of Ikwechegh’s endorsement by Old Bende stakeholders has added a new dimension to the 2027 governorship debate in Abia. As the stakeholders push for rotational leadership, the question on everyone’s mind is: will the zoning principle prevail, or will other factors determine the outcome of the 2027 governorship election? Only time will tell.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.