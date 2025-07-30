🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Okonjo-Iweala Says Otedola’s Memoir Will Inspire Africa’s Next Generation of Entrepreneurs

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has commended billionaire businessman Femi Otedola for documenting his life journey in an upcoming memoir, describing it as a potential source of inspiration for young African entrepreneurs.

Naija247news gathered that Okonjo-Iweala made the statement during a virtual engagement on youth entrepreneurship in Africa, where she cited Otedola’s story as an example of resilience, innovation, and strategic thinking that could serve as a valuable learning tool for the continent’s emerging business leaders.

According to Naija247news, the WTO chief noted that the memoir captures critical moments in Otedola’s business evolution, from setbacks to breakthroughs, offering insights into how determination, ethical business practices, and calculated risk-taking can transform not only personal fortunes but also impact national economies.

Naija247news understands that Okonjo-Iweala encouraged young Africans to read widely and learn from credible narratives such as Otedola’s, which highlight both the challenges and opportunities in the African business environment. She emphasized the importance of storytelling in preserving business legacies and promoting financial literacy among the youth.

Naija247news reports that Otedola, known for his investments in energy, finance, and philanthropy, has consistently advocated for youth inclusion in the private sector and has supported initiatives aimed at empowering future generations through mentorship and access to capital.

Dr. Okonjo-Iweala added that the continent’s future prosperity depends largely on how well young people are equipped with real-world knowledge, especially from those who have successfully navigated Africa’s complex business landscape. She believes books like Otedola’s memoir can bridge the information gap and ignite new waves of entrepreneurial action.

Naija247news gathered that Otedola’s memoir, though yet to be released, has already generated anticipation in business and literary circles, with many expecting it to shed light on the highs and lows of building a business empire in Nigeria and beyond.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

