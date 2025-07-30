Obi’s return to PDP gains traction as party zones presidential ticket to South

30, July 2025/Naija 247news

Speculation is rife that former presidential candidate Peter Obi might be returning to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2027 general elections. This development comes on the heels of the PDP’s decision to zone its presidential ticket to the South, a move that aligns with Obi’s long-held stance on zoning.

PDP’s Overtures to Obi

A reconciliation committee led by Bukola Saraki has been engaging with aggrieved PDP members, including Peter Obi. The party’s efforts to mend fences and woo back Obi have been gaining momentum, with insiders hinting that he might be seeking assurances on zoning and party restructuring. Obi’s former Special Adviser on Public Affairs, Katchy Ononuju, believes that the PDP’s zoning decision could prompt his boss to return to the party.

Zoning Decision a Game-Changer

The PDP’s decision to zone its presidential ticket to the South has been seen as a strategic move to attract prominent Southern politicians like Obi. If Obi were to return to PDP, it could significantly alter the dynamics of the 2027 presidential race. Other parties, including the African Democratic Congress (ADC), might also be forced to follow suit and zone their tickets to the South.

Implications for Nigerian Politics

Obi’s potential return to PDP could have far-reaching implications for Nigerian politics. It could lead to a shift in the balance of power within the party, with potential repercussions for the 2027 general elections. Moreover, it could also impact the fortunes of other parties, including the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

A New Chapter for PDP

If Obi were to return to PDP, it could mark a new chapter for the party. With Obi’s popularity and the party’s zoning decision, PDP might be poised to make a strong comeback in the 2027 general elections. However, much would depend on the party’s ability to reconcile its internal differences and present a united front.

While Peter Obi’s plans remain uncertain, the PDP’s overtures and zoning decision have certainly made a return to the party more appealing. As the 2027 general elections draw closer, one thing is certain: Obi’s decision will have far-reaching implications for Nigeria’s political landscape. Will he take the PDP up on its offer, or will he chart a different course? Only time will tell.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.