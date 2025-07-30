Nwosu reveals offer of 3 ministerial slots to ditch opposition coalition

30, July 2025/Naija 247 news

In a shocking revelation, Ralph Nwosu, the former National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has disclosed that he was offered three ministerial slots to reject coalition with other opposition parties. This bold move by government officials to buy him off has sparked controversy and raised questions about the integrity of the country’s political system.

A Lucrative Offer

According to Nwosu, the offer was made by senior government officials who wanted to prevent the ADC from becoming a major opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections. The officials promised him the ministerial slots, allowing him to choose two additional individuals to benefit from the appointments. However, Nwosu rejected the offer, stating that he prioritized Nigeria’s democratic future and refused to compromise the party’s integrity.

Standing Firm Against Temptation

Nwosu’s decision to reject the offer has been seen as a bold move, demonstrating his commitment to the party’s ideals and the country’s democratic process. The ADC has transformed into a coalition party, with a significant presence in the National Assembly, and Nwosu’s leadership played a crucial role in shaping the party’s direction.

New Leadership, Same Commitment

With Nwosu’s exit, David Mark has taken over as the interim National Chairman of ADC, with Rauf Aregbesola appointed as National Secretary. The party’s commitment to being a strong opposition force remains unwavering, and it will be interesting to see how the new leadership navigates the complex world of Nigerian politics.

Ralph Nwosu’s revelation has once again highlighted the challenges facing Nigeria’s democratic system. The attempt to buy him off with ministerial slots raises questions about the motives of government officials and the integrity of the political process. Nwosu’s decision to stand firm against temptation is a testament to his commitment to the country’s democratic future. As the ADC continues to evolve under new leadership, one thing is certain: the party’s resolve to be a strong opposition force remains unshaken.

