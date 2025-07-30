🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Power & Politics

Nwosu reveals offer of 3 ministerial slots to ditch opposition coalition

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

30, July 2025/Naija 247 news

In a shocking revelation, Ralph Nwosu, the former National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has disclosed that he was offered three ministerial slots to reject coalition with other opposition parties. This bold move by government officials to buy him off has sparked controversy and raised questions about the integrity of the country’s political system.

A Lucrative Offer

According to Nwosu, the offer was made by senior government officials who wanted to prevent the ADC from becoming a major opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections. The officials promised him the ministerial slots, allowing him to choose two additional individuals to benefit from the appointments. However, Nwosu rejected the offer, stating that he prioritized Nigeria’s democratic future and refused to compromise the party’s integrity.

Standing Firm Against Temptation

Nwosu’s decision to reject the offer has been seen as a bold move, demonstrating his commitment to the party’s ideals and the country’s democratic process. The ADC has transformed into a coalition party, with a significant presence in the National Assembly, and Nwosu’s leadership played a crucial role in shaping the party’s direction.

New Leadership, Same Commitment

With Nwosu’s exit, David Mark has taken over as the interim National Chairman of ADC, with Rauf Aregbesola appointed as National Secretary. The party’s commitment to being a strong opposition force remains unwavering, and it will be interesting to see how the new leadership navigates the complex world of Nigerian politics.

Ralph Nwosu’s revelation has once again highlighted the challenges facing Nigeria’s democratic system. The attempt to buy him off with ministerial slots raises questions about the motives of government officials and the integrity of the political process. Nwosu’s decision to stand firm against temptation is a testament to his commitment to the country’s democratic future. As the ADC continues to evolve under new leadership, one thing is certain: the party’s resolve to be a strong opposition force remains unshaken.

(www.naija247news.com)

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Delineation Drama: Calls for Cancellation and Investigation
Next article
INEc tells states to follow Electoral Act in local polls
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Obi’s return to PDP gains traction as party zones presidential ticket to South

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
30, July 2025/Naija 247news Speculation is rife that former presidential candidate Peter Obi might be returning to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2027 general elections. This development comes on the heels of...

INEc tells states to follow Electoral Act in local polls

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
30, July 2025/Naija 247 news The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has advised State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs) to strictly adhere to the provisions of the Electoral Act in conducting local government elections across the...

Delineation Drama: Calls for Cancellation and Investigation

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
30, July 2025/Naija 247 news The recent ward delineation exercise in Warri Federal Constituency, Delta State, has sparked controversy and calls for cancellation. A group, Warri Reclamation Thrust, is demanding that the Independent National Electoral...

Gowon, Gana, Dangiwa Lead Calls for Affordable Housing at Africa International Housing Show

Naija247news Naija247news -
Abuja, July 29, 2025 (Naija247news.com) – Former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd), has called on African leaders to place affordable housing at the heart of their development priorities, stressing that decent shelter is...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Obi’s return to PDP gains traction as party zones presidential ticket to South

Political Party News 0
30, July 2025/Naija 247news Speculation is rife that former presidential candidate Peter Obi might be returning to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2027 general elections. This development comes on the heels of...

INEc tells states to follow Electoral Act in local polls

Abuja 0
30, July 2025/Naija 247 news The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has advised State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs) to strictly adhere to the provisions of the Electoral Act in conducting local government elections across the...

Delineation Drama: Calls for Cancellation and Investigation

INEC News 0
30, July 2025/Naija 247 news The recent ward delineation exercise in Warri Federal Constituency, Delta State, has sparked controversy and calls for cancellation. A group, Warri Reclamation Thrust, is demanding that the Independent National Electoral...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp