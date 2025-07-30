NNPCL Given 3 Weeks to Explain N210tr Unaccounted Funds – Senate Committee

Abuja, July 29, 2025 – Naija247news Economic Desk

The Senate Public Accounts Committee has given the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) a three-week deadline to respond to 19 audit queries raised by the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation, regarding N210 trillion that remains unaccounted for in the company’s books.

While the Senate clarified that the amount is neither stolen nor missing, it insists that the figure must be reconciled and explained through proper financial disclosure. The Committee Chair, Senator Ahmed Wadada (Nasarawa West), issued the directive after NNPCL’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Bayo Ojulari, appeared before the committee following four previous absences.

“The sum of N210 trillion comprises N103 trillion in liabilities and N107 trillion in assets, covering financial statements from 2017 to 2023,” said Senator Wadada. “We are not accusing the NNPCL of theft but demanding clarity in line with our oversight mandate.”

NNPCL Boss Seeks More Time

Ojulari, who has spent just over 100 days in office, apologized for his earlier absences and requested additional time to study the issues thoroughly. He emphasized the complexity of the audit queries, and promised to engage external auditors and internal financial teams to address the concerns.

“Now that I understand the scope of the queries, I need to form a team and dig deeper,” Ojulari said. “We are committed to transparency and will provide written responses within the three-week period.”

Despite initially requesting four weeks, the Committee granted him three weeks, stressing the urgency of the matter.

Senators Call for Transparency in National Oil Revenue

Members of the committee expressed concern over the magnitude of the unaccounted funds, with several senators emphasizing the critical importance of financial accountability in the petroleum sector.

Senator Victor Umeh (Anambra Central) said: “NNPCL holds the key to Nigeria’s economic future. We need full transparency.”

Senator Babangida Hussaini (Jigawa North West) noted that governance is a continuum and said the management must take ownership of previous records.

Senator Tony Nwoye (Anambra North) cautioned that the audit report itself could have discrepancies, stating that the process must be fair and fact-based.

The Committee’s queries stem from the Auditor-General’s report on NNPCL’s audited financial statements from 2017 to 2023, marking one of the most significant fiscal reviews of the state-owned enterprise since its transition into a limited liability company under the Petroleum Industry Act.

