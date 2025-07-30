NNPC Ltd Dismisses Sale Rumors, Reaffirms Commitment to Port Harcourt Refinery Rehabilitation

Abuja, July 30, 2025 – Naija247news | The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has firmly denied speculation surrounding the alleged sale of the Port Harcourt Refining Company, insisting that the refinery remains a key national asset undergoing full-scale rehabilitation.

Speaking at a company-wide town hall meeting on Tuesday at the NNPC Towers in Abuja, Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) Bashir Bayo Ojulari reiterated the company’s stance, clarifying that NNPC has no intention of divesting from the refinery. Rather, it remains committed to completing the comprehensive overhaul of the Port Harcourt, Kaduna, and Warri refineries.

“The ongoing review indicates that the earlier decision to operate the Port Harcourt refinery prior to full completion of its rehabilitation was ill-informed and sub-commercial,” Ojulari said.

According to Ojulari, the clarification was necessary following widespread public speculation triggered by his remarks during the 2025 OPEC Seminar in Vienna, Austria, earlier this month. In an interview with Bloomberg, the GCEO had mentioned that “all options are on the table,” which was interpreted by many as a hint at potential privatization of Nigeria’s refining assets.

However, Ojulari’s latest statement puts those rumors to rest, reaffirming that selling off the refinery is off the table as it would lead to further value erosion and compromise national energy security goals.

Comprehensive Review of Refineries Underway

Ojulari disclosed that detailed technical and financial evaluations of the nation’s three major refineries—Port Harcourt, Kaduna, and Warri—are ongoing. While progress has been made, he stressed the need for stronger technical partnerships to deliver a world-class rehabilitation project at Port Harcourt.

“Our focus is to deliver a refinery that is both technically sound and commercially viable. We are not cutting corners,” he stated.

Staff Applaud Strategic Clarity

The town hall, attended by hundreds of NNPC staff, served not only as a performance update but also as a strategic reset. Staff reportedly responded with enthusiastic applause to the reaffirmation of NNPC’s ownership and long-term commitment to the refinery’s rehabilitation.

Executives from various business units—including Upstream, Downstream, Gas & Power, New Energy, Finance, and Business Services—gave updates on operational progress and ongoing reforms. The session also provided a platform for frank discussion on past missteps and future targets.

“Feedback from the session revealed a workforce aligned with the leadership’s strategic direction—many called it reassuring, transformational, and sustainable,” an NNPC insider said.

NNPC’s Mandate and National Energy Goals

Ojulari emphasized that NNPC Ltd is transforming into a commercially driven, professionally managed national energy company grounded in transparency and performance. The company will continue to play a strategic role in securing Nigeria’s energy future and retaining control over critical infrastructure.

“We owe it to Nigerians—our number one stakeholder group—to manage our assets wisely, transparently, and sustainably,” Ojulari concluded.

📌 Highlights:

• NNPC debunks refinery sale rumors sparked by OPEC seminar remarks.

• Port Harcourt, Kaduna, and Warri refineries undergoing full technical and financial reviews.

• Staff describe leadership tone as honest, transformational, and hopeful.

• Reaffirmation of NNPC’s role as custodian of national energy infrastructure.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.