NIN Verification: NIMC Migrates All Telcos to New Secure Platform NINAuth, Assures Seamless Services

Abuja, July 30, 2025 (Naija247news) – The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced the successful migration of all telecommunications operators in Nigeria to its new and improved National Identification Number (NIN) verification platform, known as NINAuth.

This marks a major milestone in the country’s digital identity infrastructure, enhancing the security, efficiency, and accessibility of identity verification services across the telecom sector.

What is NINAuth?

The NINAuth platform was designed and implemented by NIMC to replace the previous verification system. According to Dr. Kayode Adegoke, Head of Corporate Communications at NIMC, the platform offers a more secure, seamless, and user-friendly experience for identity verification.

“By migrating to this new platform, telecommunications firms can now provide uninterrupted verification services to their subscribers,” Adegoke stated.

Data Control and Protection at the Core

NINAuth is built with a focus on data ownership and privacy, giving Nigerians greater control over their personal information.

“This achievement is a result of NIMC’s painstaking efforts to put the power to control NIN data in the hands of the holders,” Adegoke emphasized.

The platform also simplifies access to services requiring identity verification, including SIM registration, swaps, migration, and reactivation.

All Telcos Now Live on NINAuth

Engr. Lanre Yusuf, Director of IT/IDD at NIMC, confirmed that all telecom operators have been fully onboarded and are now offering verification services without interruption.

The Commission assured Nigerians that its Verification and Authentication Service platforms remain functional and accessible.

However, NIMC urged subscribers facing issues related to new SIM registration, SIM swap, migration, or Welcome Back SIM to contact their respective telecom service providers directly, as these processes fall under the purview of the Telcos.

Related Developments

NIMC recently dismissed over 100 registration partners over allegations of extortion and misconduct.

The Commission also announced that voluntary date of birth (DOB) changes will cost N28,574 per request.

Conclusion

With the successful migration to NINAuth, NIMC has taken a pivotal step toward strengthening Nigeria’s digital identity framework, protecting citizens’ data, and ensuring seamless access to essential telecom services.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.