Nigerian Stock Market Gains N1.74 Trillion as MTN, Berger Paints, Learn Africa Lead Bullish Rally

Lagos, Nigeria | July 29, 2025

The Nigerian stock market surged on Tuesday, posting an impressive gain of ₦1.74 trillion, as major blue-chip and mid-cap equities rallied on strong investor sentiment and increased institutional activity.

According to data from the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), the market capitalisation rose from ₦85.455 trillion on Monday to ₦87.191 trillion, reflecting a 2.03% increase. Likewise, the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) climbed by 2,746.36 points, closing at 137,912.87, up from 135,166.51 in the previous session.

🚀 Market Drivers: Bulls Take Charge

The bullish momentum was powered by significant buying interest in medium and large-cap stocks, particularly:

MTN Nigeria , which soared 9.99% to close at ₦451.60

Berger Paints , up 10% to ₦34.10

Learn Africa , up 10% to ₦6.93

Thomas Wyatt Nigeria , gained 10% to ₦3.19

Halldane McCall, also up 10%, ending at ₦4.73

In total, 51 stocks recorded gains, significantly outweighing the 25 losers, indicating a strong market breadth and bullish sentiment.

📉 Decliners: Select Stocks Under Pressure

Despite the rally, some equities faced downward pressure:

Abbey Mortgage Bank declined by 10% , settling at ₦7.20

Northern Nigeria Flour Mills also dropped 10% to ₦93.15

Vitafoam Nigeria lost 9.96% , ending at ₦79.10

Industrial and Medical Gases shed 9.93% to ₦37.65

International Breweries fell by 7.10%, closing at ₦15.05

Trading Volume: Activity Picks Up

The trading session saw enhanced liquidity, with total volume hitting 940.80 million shares worth ₦30.63 billion, executed across 28,358 deals. This marked a notable increase compared to Monday’s 795.59 million shares valued at ₦23.2 billion from 37,626 trades.

Top traded stocks by volume

Fidelity Bank : 111.27 million shares worth ₦2.33 billion

Royal Exchange : 74.07 million shares valued at ₦110.8 million

Jaiz Bank : 60.86 million shares worth ₦238.19 million

Universal Insurance : 38.28 million shares at ₦28.8 million

Access Corporation: 36.81 million shares valued at ₦1 billion

Market Outlook

Analysts expect the current bullish trend to continue in the short term, supported by:

Strong earnings from bellwether stocks

Lower fixed-income yields

Renewed domestic investor confidence

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.