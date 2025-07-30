🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Nigeria Customs Service Warns Against US Visa Abuse as U.S. Raises Red Flags on Travel Compliance

By: Naija247news

Date:

Abuja, July 29, 2025 — The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has issued a stern warning to Nigerian travellers, particularly those heading to the United States, urging strict adherence to visa conditions to avoid severe diplomatic and legal repercussions.

The caution, issued by the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, through a statement by the NCS Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent Abdullahi Maiwada, follows heightened concerns expressed by the United States Government regarding misuse of American entry visas by some Nigerian nationals.

According to the NCS, U.S. authorities are closely monitoring the conduct of visa holders, beyond their initial entry into the United States, and have flagged increasing cases of individuals engaging in activities that contravene the purpose for which their visas were issued. Such violations, the Customs boss warned, may lead to immediate visa revocation and potential travel bans.

“Security vetting of visa applicants does not end at the point of entry. U.S. authorities continue to monitor visa holders, and any breach of U.S. immigration protocols, customs laws, or other regulatory guidelines could result in sanctions including deportation,” Adeniyi stated.

In line with international customs obligations, Adeniyi reminded Nigerian passengers of the mandatory declaration of any cash exceeding $10,000 (or its equivalent) when entering or exiting the country, as failure to do so constitutes a criminal offence under both U.S. and Nigerian laws. He also reiterated the importance of avoiding the carriage of prohibited or undeclared items while travelling.

The NCS emphasized that compliance with travel laws is crucial in maintaining Nigeria’s bilateral travel relations, particularly in light of recent visa policy shifts by Washington. The service confirmed ongoing collaboration with the U.S. Mission in Abuja, aimed at safeguarding Nigeria’s eligibility for U.S. travel and trade programs.

“We are working closely with the U.S. authorities to ensure Nigeria remains compliant with their expectations. Misconduct by a few could result in broader implications, such as Nigeria being added to an expanded visa restriction list, which would be detrimental to legitimate travellers,” the CG warned.

The Customs Service further urged all Nigerian travellers to the United States to conduct themselves responsibly and uphold the country’s reputation abroad.

Implications for Economic Stakeholders

Travel restrictions tied to visa misuse can affect trade delegations, academic exchanges, and business mobility — all critical to Nigeria’s service economy, which has shown signs of recovery post-COVID. With over $5.6 billion in remittances from Nigerians in the U.S. annually (CBN, 2024), any increase in visa bans could choke a major inflow of foreign exchange and affect families and businesses alike.

Legal experts and immigration consultants have also raised alarms that violators may not only face deportation, but may also be barred from reapplying for visas for years, or even permanently — a scenario with long-term implications for diaspora relations and bilateral partnerships.

Call to Action

The Nigeria Customs Service called on the general public, especially frequent flyers and first-time U.S. visitors, to educate themselves on immigration and customs protocols before departure. The agency encourages compliance with travel guidelines to avoid personal legal jeopardy and national reputational damage.

For further information, passengers are advised to visit the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website or consult with accredited travel advisors.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

