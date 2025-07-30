🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Nigeria Customs Grants 21-Day Grace to Importers Over N380bn TAP Infractions—SEREC Backs Move

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Abuja | July 29, 2025 | Naija247news Economic Desk

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has extended a 21-day grace period to 223 importers to regularise their Temporary Admission Permits (TAPs), a move that could potentially recover over ₦380 billion in revenue lost through non-compliance.

The Sea Empowerment and Research Centre (SEREC) praised the directive, calling it a bold policy decision that reflects the Customs’ renewed commitment to trade integrity and fiscal accountability.

“The present management team deserves commendation for taking this decisive step. It sends the right signal on the importance of prompt trade compliance,” said Eugene Nweke, Head of Research at SEREC, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.

What the Grace Period Means

The NCS announced on July 25 that the 21-day grace window, effective from July 28, is a final opportunity for importers under the TAP regime to comply with requirements. The TAP scheme allows for temporary duty-free imports of goods intended for short-term use, including medical equipment, professional tools, and exhibition items.

Failure to comply may trigger bond invocation, financial penalties, and legal action, Customs warned.

SEREC Pushes for Broader Enforcement

Nweke called on the NCS to extend the enforcement drive to shipping containers clogging the ports, many of which are covered under TAP but remain unaccounted for.

“The TAP window has been abused over the years. We earlier urged the NCS to include containerised goods to ease port congestion and halt environmental abuse through dumping,” Nweke added.

Policy Implications

The new directive could represent a turning point in Customs revenue recovery and port decongestion efforts. Analysts believe it may also improve Nigeria’s Ease of Doing Business Index by encouraging greater adherence to temporary import protocols.

NCS estimates the total value of bonds tied to the 223 flagged importers at ₦380 billion, a figure that underscores the scale of revenue leakage

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

