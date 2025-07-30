🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Agribusiness

Nigeria Commits Over $538m to Agro-Industrial Zones, Targets 1 Million Jobs by 2027 — VP Shettima

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia – July 29, 2025 (Naija247news.com) – In a bold move to confront food insecurity and boost rural livelihoods, Vice President Kashim Shettima announced that Nigeria has already committed over $538.05 millionto the first phase of the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) programme.

Speaking at the United Nations Food Systems Summit +4 Stocktaking Moment (UNFSS+4) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Shettima described the SAPZ initiative as a game-changing investment in Nigeria’s agricultural value chain, one that aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s food security agenda.

A Continental Model for Agro-Industrialisation

SAPZ, launched in collaboration with top global development partners — including the African Development Bank (AfDB), International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) — is envisioned to become a continental model for agro-industrialisation and rural development.

According to Shettima, the programme has already created over 785,000 jobs across targeted zones and is projected to attract $1 billion in total investments by 2027.

“This programme is not only reducing post-harvest losses — which we aim to cut by 80% — but also stimulating economic activities and transforming the lives of millions,” Shettima stated.

Youth, Climate, and Security in Focus

Vice President Shettima further emphasised that Africa’s youth hold the key to the continent’s agri-food future. “We must unlock their potential by investing in scalable agricultural projects and climate-smart farming,” he said.

Reiterating President Tinubu’s commitment to ensuring food availability, Shettima revealed that the administration had:

  • Reactivated over 500,000 hectares of arable land

  • Deployed strategic food reserves

  • Expanded farmers’ access to certified seeds and agricultural extension services

He stressed that reforming Nigeria’s security framework is also central to guaranteeing that farmers can access and cultivate their lands without fear.

“Food security is the trust anchor of peace,” he said, linking agricultural reform to national stability.

International Cooperation and Climate Action

In his speech, Shettima called on the international community to support regional efforts aimed at recharging the Lake Chad Basin, a vital water source that sustains millions across the Sahel.

He also proposed the expansion of sustainable irrigation, the creation of a national farm database, and the implementation of anticipatory climate response systems to reduce vulnerabilities.

Moreover, he urged stakeholders to scale up school feeding programmes in conflict-hit areas and invest in resilience-building strategies to ensure long-term peace and food security across the continent.

Background: The SAPZ Initiative

The Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones are designed to cluster agribusinesses around high-production zones, where farmers, processors, and distributors benefit from shared infrastructure such as electricity, roads, water, storage, and logistics.

Nigeria is among the leading African countries aggressively pursuing the SAPZ strategy to:

  • Modernize agriculture

  • Strengthen rural economies

  • Drive down food inflation

  • Curb youth unemployment

Conclusion

Vice President Shettima’s presentation at the UN summit signals Nigeria’s readiness to lead a regional transformation in agri-food systems. With significant commitments, both financial and political, Nigeria’s SAPZ framework could serve as a template for other African nations looking to scale sustainable agricultural industrialisation.

“No stone should be left unturned in building a resilient, inclusive, and secure food system for all,” Shettima concluded.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Governors Abiodun and Makinde Forge Alliance to Combat Food Insecurity, Boost Regional Development
Next article
Adelabu Urges Federal-State Synergy Amid Tariff Cuts by Enugu Regulator
Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Tinubu to Deepen Northern Development, Fulfil Electoral Promises — Minister Idris Declares at Kaduna Forum

Naija247news Naija247news -
Kaduna, July 29, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to catalysing sustainable development in Northern Nigeria, emphasizing that many of the president’s...

Adelabu Urges Federal-State Synergy Amid Tariff Cuts by Enugu Regulator

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo Ifeoluwa Okonkwo -
By NAN | Naija247news | July 29, 2025 | Abuja Nigeria’s Minister of Power, Mr. Adebayo Adelabu, has called for enhanced collaboration between federal and state electricity agencies to safeguard the integrity of the national...

Governors Abiodun and Makinde Forge Alliance to Combat Food Insecurity, Boost Regional Development

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Ibadan, July 29, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) — In a significant move aimed at addressing mounting food insecurity and fostering sustainable regional development, the Governors of Ogun and Oyo States—Dapo Abiodun and Seyi Makinde—met behind closed doors...

Nigeria Customs Service Warns Against US Visa Abuse as U.S. Raises Red Flags on Travel Compliance

Naija247news Naija247news -
Abuja, July 29, 2025 — The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has issued a stern warning to Nigerian travellers, particularly those heading to the United States, urging strict adherence to visa conditions to avoid severe diplomatic...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Tinubu to Deepen Northern Development, Fulfil Electoral Promises — Minister Idris Declares at Kaduna Forum

Kaduna 0
Kaduna, July 29, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to catalysing sustainable development in Northern Nigeria, emphasizing that many of the president’s...

Adelabu Urges Federal-State Synergy Amid Tariff Cuts by Enugu Regulator

Abuja 0
By NAN | Naija247news | July 29, 2025 | Abuja Nigeria’s Minister of Power, Mr. Adebayo Adelabu, has called for enhanced collaboration between federal and state electricity agencies to safeguard the integrity of the national...

Governors Abiodun and Makinde Forge Alliance to Combat Food Insecurity, Boost Regional Development

South West 0
Ibadan, July 29, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) — In a significant move aimed at addressing mounting food insecurity and fostering sustainable regional development, the Governors of Ogun and Oyo States—Dapo Abiodun and Seyi Makinde—met behind closed doors...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp