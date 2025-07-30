Nigeria Commits Over $538m to Agro-Industrial Zones, Targets 1 Million Jobs by 2027 — VP Shettima

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia – July 29, 2025 (Naija247news.com) – In a bold move to confront food insecurity and boost rural livelihoods, Vice President Kashim Shettima announced that Nigeria has already committed over $538.05 millionto the first phase of the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) programme.

Speaking at the United Nations Food Systems Summit +4 Stocktaking Moment (UNFSS+4) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Shettima described the SAPZ initiative as a game-changing investment in Nigeria’s agricultural value chain, one that aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s food security agenda.

A Continental Model for Agro-Industrialisation

SAPZ, launched in collaboration with top global development partners — including the African Development Bank (AfDB), International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) — is envisioned to become a continental model for agro-industrialisation and rural development.

According to Shettima, the programme has already created over 785,000 jobs across targeted zones and is projected to attract $1 billion in total investments by 2027.

“This programme is not only reducing post-harvest losses — which we aim to cut by 80% — but also stimulating economic activities and transforming the lives of millions,” Shettima stated.

Youth, Climate, and Security in Focus

Vice President Shettima further emphasised that Africa’s youth hold the key to the continent’s agri-food future. “We must unlock their potential by investing in scalable agricultural projects and climate-smart farming,” he said.

Reiterating President Tinubu’s commitment to ensuring food availability, Shettima revealed that the administration had:

Reactivated over 500,000 hectares of arable land

Deployed strategic food reserves

Expanded farmers’ access to certified seeds and agricultural extension services

He stressed that reforming Nigeria’s security framework is also central to guaranteeing that farmers can access and cultivate their lands without fear.

“Food security is the trust anchor of peace,” he said, linking agricultural reform to national stability.

International Cooperation and Climate Action

In his speech, Shettima called on the international community to support regional efforts aimed at recharging the Lake Chad Basin, a vital water source that sustains millions across the Sahel.

He also proposed the expansion of sustainable irrigation, the creation of a national farm database, and the implementation of anticipatory climate response systems to reduce vulnerabilities.

Moreover, he urged stakeholders to scale up school feeding programmes in conflict-hit areas and invest in resilience-building strategies to ensure long-term peace and food security across the continent.

Background: The SAPZ Initiative

The Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones are designed to cluster agribusinesses around high-production zones, where farmers, processors, and distributors benefit from shared infrastructure such as electricity, roads, water, storage, and logistics.

Nigeria is among the leading African countries aggressively pursuing the SAPZ strategy to:

Modernize agriculture

Strengthen rural economies

Drive down food inflation

Curb youth unemployment

Conclusion

Vice President Shettima’s presentation at the UN summit signals Nigeria’s readiness to lead a regional transformation in agri-food systems. With significant commitments, both financial and political, Nigeria’s SAPZ framework could serve as a template for other African nations looking to scale sustainable agricultural industrialisation.

“No stone should be left unturned in building a resilient, inclusive, and secure food system for all,” Shettima concluded.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.