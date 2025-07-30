🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
LagosPolicy & Reform

NG-CARES Impacts 17 Million Nigerians, Delivers $2.2bn Economic Stimulus in 4 Years — Phase 2 to Launch with $500m Boost

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

LAGOS | July 29, 2025 | Naija247news Development Desk

The Nigeria Community Action for Resilience and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) programme has impacted over 17 million vulnerable Nigerians and recorded a total economic result of $2.2 billion during its first four years of operation, according to the programme’s national coordinator, Dr. Abdulkarim Obaje.

Speaking at the stakeholders’ workshop for the launch of NG-CARES 2.0 in Lagos, Obaje said the second phase of the intervention will be funded with a fresh $500 million World Bank credit, and will focus on building resiliencerather than just post-crisis recovery.

Massive Funding, Broad Impact

Obaje explained that NG-CARES 1.0 received:

  • $750 million in World Bank funding

  • Over $1.4 billion in counterpart funding from the federal and state governments

  • Resulting in a total investment outcome of $2.2 billion

The programme directly impacted 17 million Nigerians and 50 million indirect beneficiaries, through interventions ranging from agricultural support to MSME revitalization, and cash transfer programs.

“It has been adjudged both nationally and internationally as one of the best-performing post-crisis interventions in the World Bank portfolio,” Obaje noted.

From Crisis Recovery to Shock-Responsive Governance

The launch of NG-CARES 2.0 marks a shift from emergency response to a structural resilience model, aimed at institutionalizing government capacity to respond to future shocks such as climate change, inflationary spikes, and pandemics.

“Federal and state institutions will now use NG-CARES as a shock-responsive mechanism built into the governance system,” he said.

 Selection Criteria, Social Register to Be Strengthened

Obaje reaffirmed that beneficiary selection will still be based on the National Social Register, which will be upgraded and harmonized across states to improve transparency and coverage.

World Bank, States Drive System Integration

Prof. Foluso Okunmadewa, World Bank consultant on NG-CARES, commended the success of Phase 1, especially its launch during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Because of the impact it had post-COVID, governments have now requested that NG-CARES be institutionalized as part of national governance,” he said.

The current stakeholder forum in Lagos is focused on revising the operational manual to align NG-CARES with mainstream public systems and budgeting processes.

State Impact Example: Jigawa

Garaba Muhammad-Dutse, Auditor-General of Jigawa State, shared that NG-CARES 1.0 directly benefited farmers, SMEs, and vulnerable households in the state.

“This intervention truly empowered our local economy,” he said.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

