Financial Markets

NEWGOLD Surges Nearly 4,000 Points to Close at 55,999 Naira Amid Low Volume

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

Nigerian ETF Market Summary – July 30, 2025

Trading in the Nigerian Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) and related products showed mixed performances today with varied price movements across several funds.

The GREENWETF maintained its price at 270 Naira per unit, with 498 units traded across 2 transactions, totaling about 134,460 Naira in value.

LOTUSHAL15 experienced a notable decline, closing down by 6.05 points to 54.45 Naira. Four trades were executed, involving 20,880 units and a total value of approximately 1.26 million Naira.

MERGROWTH showed a strong positive move, rising by 60.5 points to close at 665.50 Naira. Two trades were recorded, with 10 units exchanged for a modest 6,655 Naira.

MERVALUE edged lower by 0.95 points to finish at 216.00 Naira, with a single trade of 11 units valued at 2,376 Naira.

NEWGOLD surged significantly, climbing 3,894 points to close at 55,999 Naira. The fund recorded three trades for a total of 3 units, exchanging 167,999 Naira.

SIAMLETF40 increased by 35 points to close at 385 Naira, with 5 units traded in one transaction valued at 1,925 Naira.

STANBICETF30 was almost unchanged, closing slightly down by 0.01 points at 489.98 Naira. Eleven trades took place with 709 units exchanged, totaling about 318,915 Naira.

VETBANK held steady at 15.50 Naira, with 11 trades involving 18,419 units and a total value of 285,495 Naira.

VETGOODS recorded a gain of 2.8 points to close at 33.00 Naira, trading 5,010 units across 5 deals worth approximately 150,330 Naira.

VETGRIF30 also rose by 1.5 points to finish at 49.00 Naira, with 395 units traded over 4 transactions valued at 18,536 Naira.

VETINDETF maintained its price at 45.90 Naira, with 110 units traded in 2 transactions totaling 5,049 Naira.

Finally, VSPBONDETF was stable at 321 Naira, with one trade involving 70 units worth 22,470 Naira.

The market exhibited a mix of modest gains, stable prices, and some declines, reflecting cautious investor sentiment ahead of upcoming economic data releases.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited.

