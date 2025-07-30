NAICOM Unveils New Guidelines for Insurtech Operations in Nigeria, Sets August 1 Compliance Deadline

Lagos, July 30, 2025 (Naija247news) — The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has released comprehensive operational guidelines targeted at Insurtech firms in Nigeria, marking a significant milestone in the regulation and growth of digital innovation within the insurance sector.

The new regulatory framework, set to take effect on August 1, 2025, follows months of stakeholder consultations. According to NAICOM, the guidelines are designed to streamline licensing, standardize operations, and ensure enhanced consumer protection in the fast-evolving Insurtech landscape.

“These guidelines provide clarity and promote responsible innovation while fostering consumer trust,” the Commission said in a statement.

Key Objectives

The new guidelines aim to:

Promote the development of innovative digital insurance solutions,

Create a structured regulatory environment for Insurtech startups and partners,

Encourage consumer protection and service quality,

Align Insurtech practices with Nigeria’s broader digital financial services transformation.

NAICOM emphasized that the rules are part of its strategy to build a resilient, technology-driven insurance ecosystem capable of supporting Nigeria’s fintech growth and economic diversification.

Licensing Models: Partnering vs Standalone

The regulatory document introduces two licensing frameworks:

Partnering Insurtechs – These firms will collaborate with already licensed insurance providers to offer specific categories of insurance products. Standalone Insurtechs – Firms licensed to operate independently can offer selected insurance categories. However, high-risk segments like Oil & Gas, Marine, Aviation, Retirement Annuities, and coverage for government MDAs are excluded from this model.

NAICOM retains discretion in issuing licenses and may attach conditions based on compliance with applicable laws and prudential standards.

Regulatory Scope and Requirements

Licensed Insurtechs must adhere strictly to NAICOM’s Prudential Guidelines, covering:

Risk management

Investment policies

Actuarial governance

Outsourcing agreements

Reporting obligations

Any disputes between Insurtech firms and their insurance partners must first be resolved through arbitration as defined in their contracts. Meanwhile, consumer complaints related to Insurtech transactions may be escalated directly to NAICOM for resolution.

30-Day Compliance Mandate

The Commission has issued a 30-day compliance window beginning August 1, 2025, for all existing Insurtech operations or insurance firms engaged in Insurtech-related activities to align with the new framework or risk penalties.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.