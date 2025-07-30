🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Bond Market

“Most Nigerian Bonds Hold Firm at Par, While EPF2026S1 and FID2031S1 See Notable Price Changes”

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

Trading activity on the Nigerian bond market remained largely inactive today, with most bonds maintaining their previous prices at par value of 100 Naira per unit. Many sovereign and corporate bonds across various maturities closed unchanged, indicating a quiet session with limited volume.

Among the bonds that saw no price changes were ABB2026S0, ADBB2021S1, AXA2027S1, BAU2021S1, BUA2027S1, CIL2028S2, CMB2025S1, CSF2025S1, DAN2026S1TB, DAN2028S1TC, EKI2020S2, FBQ2030S2, FGEUR series bonds from 2025 through 2049, and many others, all closing firmly at 100 Naira per unit without any recorded trades.

However, a few bonds experienced modest price movements reflecting some market interest. The EPF2026S1 bond traded a single lot of 500,000 units at a price of 96.73, down 3.27 points from the previous close, with a value of approximately 485 million Naira exchanged.

The FID2031S1 bond recorded a significant price drop of 30.77 points, closing at 69.23 after a trade of 750,000 units valued at about 523 million Naira. Similarly, the IAO2026S1 bond traded 40,000 units at 97.29, down 2.71 points, exchanging nearly 41 million Naira.

Other bonds such as FG112034S2, FG132026S1, FG142027S1, FG142037S2, FG152028S1, FG162029S1, and FG162049S2 held steady at various prices below or near par, reflecting stable investor confidence in mid- to long-term maturities.

Notably, the FG7B2030S3 bond traded at 70.50, unchanged from its previous close, while FG172050S2 showed a slight uptick to 105.00.

Overall, the bond market activity today reflected a predominantly stable trading environment with few exceptions where some traders repositioned in specific maturities possibly due to changes in yield expectations or liquidity needs.

Investors are advised to monitor upcoming macroeconomic data releases and government fiscal announcements, as these could influence bond prices and yields in the near term.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
GTCO Leads NGX Turnover with ₦3.05bn as UBA Trades 25.9m Shares Worth ₦1.24bn at ₦48.00
Next article
NEWGOLD Surges Nearly 4,000 Points to Close at 55,999 Naira Amid Low Volume
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

NIN Verification: NIMC Migrates All Telcos to New Secure Platform NINAuth, Assures Seamless Services

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Abuja, July 30, 2025 (Naija247news) – The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced the successful migration of all telecommunications operators in Nigeria to its new and improved National Identification Number (NIN) verification platform, known...

NNPC Ltd Dismisses Sale Rumors, Reaffirms Commitment to Port Harcourt Refinery Rehabilitation

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Abuja, July 30, 2025 – Naija247news | The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has firmly denied speculation surrounding the alleged sale of the Port Harcourt Refining Company, insisting that the refinery remains a...

NEWGOLD Surges Nearly 4,000 Points to Close at 55,999 Naira Amid Low Volume

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Nigerian ETF Market Summary – July 30, 2025 Trading in the Nigerian Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) and related products showed mixed performances today with varied price movements across several funds. The GREENWETF maintained its price at...

GTCO Leads NGX Turnover with ₦3.05bn as UBA Trades 25.9m Shares Worth ₦1.24bn at ₦48.00

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Lagos (Naija247news) – The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) ended trading on Tuesday, July 30, 2025, with a mixed performance, as several major stocks saw significant movements in both price and volume. Investors showed strong interest in...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

NIN Verification: NIMC Migrates All Telcos to New Secure Platform NINAuth, Assures Seamless Services

Abuja 0
Abuja, July 30, 2025 (Naija247news) – The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced the successful migration of all telecommunications operators in Nigeria to its new and improved National Identification Number (NIN) verification platform, known...

NNPC Ltd Dismisses Sale Rumors, Reaffirms Commitment to Port Harcourt Refinery Rehabilitation

Abuja 0
Abuja, July 30, 2025 – Naija247news | The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has firmly denied speculation surrounding the alleged sale of the Port Harcourt Refining Company, insisting that the refinery remains a...

NEWGOLD Surges Nearly 4,000 Points to Close at 55,999 Naira Amid Low Volume

Financial Markets 0
Nigerian ETF Market Summary – July 30, 2025 Trading in the Nigerian Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) and related products showed mixed performances today with varied price movements across several funds. The GREENWETF maintained its price at...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp