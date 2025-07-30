“Most Nigerian Bonds Hold Firm at Par, While EPF2026S1 and FID2031S1 See Notable Price Changes”

Trading activity on the Nigerian bond market remained largely inactive today, with most bonds maintaining their previous prices at par value of 100 Naira per unit. Many sovereign and corporate bonds across various maturities closed unchanged, indicating a quiet session with limited volume.

Among the bonds that saw no price changes were ABB2026S0, ADBB2021S1, AXA2027S1, BAU2021S1, BUA2027S1, CIL2028S2, CMB2025S1, CSF2025S1, DAN2026S1TB, DAN2028S1TC, EKI2020S2, FBQ2030S2, FGEUR series bonds from 2025 through 2049, and many others, all closing firmly at 100 Naira per unit without any recorded trades.

However, a few bonds experienced modest price movements reflecting some market interest. The EPF2026S1 bond traded a single lot of 500,000 units at a price of 96.73, down 3.27 points from the previous close, with a value of approximately 485 million Naira exchanged.

The FID2031S1 bond recorded a significant price drop of 30.77 points, closing at 69.23 after a trade of 750,000 units valued at about 523 million Naira. Similarly, the IAO2026S1 bond traded 40,000 units at 97.29, down 2.71 points, exchanging nearly 41 million Naira.

Other bonds such as FG112034S2, FG132026S1, FG142027S1, FG142037S2, FG152028S1, FG162029S1, and FG162049S2 held steady at various prices below or near par, reflecting stable investor confidence in mid- to long-term maturities.

Notably, the FG7B2030S3 bond traded at 70.50, unchanged from its previous close, while FG172050S2 showed a slight uptick to 105.00.

Overall, the bond market activity today reflected a predominantly stable trading environment with few exceptions where some traders repositioned in specific maturities possibly due to changes in yield expectations or liquidity needs.

Investors are advised to monitor upcoming macroeconomic data releases and government fiscal announcements, as these could influence bond prices and yields in the near term.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.