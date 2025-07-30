🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
LagosManufacturing

Manufacturers Urge FG to Prioritise Industrial Reforms Amid $243bn GDP Rebase

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

By Naija247news Economic Correspondent | Lagos, July 29, 2025

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has called on the Federal Government to channel urgent attention toward manufacturing and industrialisation, warning that Nigeria’s newly rebased Gross Domestic Product (GDP) should not be mistaken for real economic progress.

Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadri, Director General of MAN, made this known on Tuesday in Lagos while reacting to Nigeria’s latest GDP figures, which showed a growth rate of 3.13% in Q1 2025, up from 2.27% in the same quarter of 2024.

“The GDP rebasing reflects better data capture in agriculture and services, but not necessarily improved productivity or industrial capacity,” Ajayi-Kadri noted.

Context: GDP Rebasing and Reality Check

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) recently updated Nigeria’s nominal GDP base year from 2010 to 2019, raising the GDP estimate to $243 billion. While this adjustment offers better insight into Nigeria’s current economic structure and could enhance debt-to-GDP metrics, MAN insists that it masks the fragility of the nation’s productive base.

According to Ajayi-Kadri, real GDP growth between 2020 and 2024 averaged a modest 1.95%, far below the level required to significantly reduce poverty or unemployment.

 Manufacturing Sector Shrinking in National Share

The industrial sector’s share of GDP has shrunk from 27.65% in 2010 to just 21.08% under the new 2019 base year, signaling a worrisome decline in Nigeria’s manufacturing contributions. The MAN DG described this trend as a “structural shift away from production to low-productivity service activities.”

“A statistically larger economy does not mean a stronger one,” he warned. “Without re-industrialisation, GDP growth risks becoming a hollow statistic.”

⚙️ Call for Industrial Policy Action

Ajayi-Kadri urged the government to treat the rebased GDP as a wake-up call for comprehensive structural reforms:

  • Prioritise manufacturing in policy, financing, and infrastructure

  • Scale up access to long-term funding for industries

  • Implement sector-specific interventions like energy reliability, local content incentives, and regulatory streamlining

He also highlighted existing frameworks like the Industrial Revolution Working Group, which could be leveraged for more targeted support to revive sectors like textiles, steel, and automotive assembly.

“A manufacturing-led strategy is crucial to job creation, export diversification, and macroeconomic stability,” Ajayi-Kadri added.

Final Word: GDP Size Isn’t Enough

While a larger GDP may improve Nigeria’s global economic rankings, Ajayi-Kadri stressed that investor confidence and long-term development depend on productivity and resilience, not statistics alone.

“Growth must be inclusive, transformative, and anchored in real sector performance,” he said.

📌 Editor's Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

