Manufacturers Back Single Inter-State Road Tax Sticker (SIRTS), Haulage Fee Reform to Curb Illegal Levies

Lagos, July 29, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) — The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has called for the seamless and transparent implementation of the Single Inter-State Road Tax Sticker (SIRTS) and Single Haulage Fee (SHF) initiatives as part of a national strategy to eliminate multiple taxation and arbitrary levies on businesses operating across state lines.

This call was made during a strategic dialogue workshop held on Tuesday in Lagos, with the theme: “Sensitisation on Single Inter-State Road Tax Sticker (SIRTS) and Single Haulage Fee (SHF) Initiative.”

The initiatives, introduced by the Joint Tax Board (JTB), aim to streamline road tax regimes by introducing a unified electronic sticker and a standard haulage fee structure for the movement of goods across Nigeria’s 36 states. The SIRTS is issued annually during vehicle registration and legally permits inter-state transport of goods, while the SHF is a trip-based fee levied between loading and offloading points, irrespective of the content being transported.

Implementation Gaps Still a Concern — MAN

Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, Director-General of MAN, described the initiatives as “critical reforms” for improving Nigeria’s transport and business logistics environment. He, however, warned that ineffective implementation, uncoordinated enforcement, and vague payment procedures threaten to undermine the gains of the initiative.

“We seek fairness and transparency in policies affecting industries. Manufacturers are not opposed to regulation, but the manner of implementation must not reintroduce the very inefficiencies we aim to remove,” Ajayi-Kadir stated.

He highlighted persistent problems faced by manufacturers, including arbitrary stops by law enforcement agents, conflicting state-level demands, and delays caused by unclear verification procedures, all of which raise operational costs and fuel distrust in regulatory reforms.

Ajayi-Kadir reaffirmed MAN’s willingness to comply but urged authorities to address on-the-ground challenges and engage stakeholders consistently for smoother policy rollout.

Tax Authorities Reaffirm Commitment, Acknowledge Gaps

Also speaking at the workshop, Dr. Ayodele Subair, Chairman of the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS)— represented by his Special Adviser, Mr. Tokunbo Akande — listed the benefits of SIRTS and SHF for businesses. These include:

Reduction of illegal road levies

Improved travel time for delivery trucks

Streamlined documentation and tracking

Increased competitiveness for local manufacturers

However, Subair admitted that resistance from informal collectors, low awareness among road users, and inadequate coordination between state agencies remain major bottlenecks.

“These implementation challenges are not insurmountable. What is needed is continuous sensitisation, stakeholder dialogue, and stronger digital tools for enforcement,” he said.

He advocated stricter penalties for non-compliance and called for closer inter-agency collaboration under the Joint Tax Board framework to eliminate duplication and restore trust.

Ogun State: Over 20 States Have Adopted SIRTS

Mr. Olugbenga Olaleye, Chairman of the Ogun State Internal Revenue Service, noted that more than 20 states have adopted the SIRTS initiative as of July 2025. He described the rollout as a significant leap toward a harmonised and transparent tax regime, but echoed concerns about uniform enforcement and inter-state collaboration.

“With one SIRTS sticker from any registered state, businesses can move goods legally across Nigeria. This reduces extortion and fosters trust,” Olaleye explained.

He elaborated that the SHF applies per trip between a point of origin and a destination, not based on the volume or content of goods — a feature designed to avoid revenue disputes and encourage uniformity.

Olaleye stressed the need for clear revenue-sharing formulas, joint enforcement teams, and digital compliance tracking to ensure the initiative’s success nationwide.

Background: What is SIRTS and SHF?

SIRTS (Single Inter-State Road Tax Sticker) : An annual electronic sticker issued during vehicle registration that grants inter-state movement rights for transport vehicles and cargo.

SHF (Single Haulage Fee): A standardised fee paid per trip by goods-carrying vehicles, applied only between the state of loading and the state of offloading, regardless of cargo type.

Both initiatives are intended to curb extortion at state borders, eliminate multiple road taxes, and lower the cost of doing business by harmonising Nigeria’s fragmented transport taxation framework.

Naija247news Economic Desk

Reporting by NAN | Edited for Naija247news | www.naija247news.com

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.