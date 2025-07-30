🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
LagosManufacturing

Manufacturers Back Single Inter-State Road Tax Sticker (SIRTS), Haulage Fee Reform to Curb Illegal Levies

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Lagos, July 29, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) — The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has called for the seamless and transparent implementation of the Single Inter-State Road Tax Sticker (SIRTS) and Single Haulage Fee (SHF) initiatives as part of a national strategy to eliminate multiple taxation and arbitrary levies on businesses operating across state lines.

This call was made during a strategic dialogue workshop held on Tuesday in Lagos, with the theme: “Sensitisation on Single Inter-State Road Tax Sticker (SIRTS) and Single Haulage Fee (SHF) Initiative.”

The initiatives, introduced by the Joint Tax Board (JTB), aim to streamline road tax regimes by introducing a unified electronic sticker and a standard haulage fee structure for the movement of goods across Nigeria’s 36 states. The SIRTS is issued annually during vehicle registration and legally permits inter-state transport of goods, while the SHF is a trip-based fee levied between loading and offloading points, irrespective of the content being transported.

Implementation Gaps Still a Concern — MAN

Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, Director-General of MAN, described the initiatives as “critical reforms” for improving Nigeria’s transport and business logistics environment. He, however, warned that ineffective implementation, uncoordinated enforcement, and vague payment procedures threaten to undermine the gains of the initiative.

“We seek fairness and transparency in policies affecting industries. Manufacturers are not opposed to regulation, but the manner of implementation must not reintroduce the very inefficiencies we aim to remove,” Ajayi-Kadir stated.

He highlighted persistent problems faced by manufacturers, including arbitrary stops by law enforcement agents, conflicting state-level demands, and delays caused by unclear verification procedures, all of which raise operational costs and fuel distrust in regulatory reforms.

Ajayi-Kadir reaffirmed MAN’s willingness to comply but urged authorities to address on-the-ground challenges and engage stakeholders consistently for smoother policy rollout.

Tax Authorities Reaffirm Commitment, Acknowledge Gaps

Also speaking at the workshop, Dr. Ayodele Subair, Chairman of the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS)— represented by his Special Adviser, Mr. Tokunbo Akande — listed the benefits of SIRTS and SHF for businesses. These include:

  • Reduction of illegal road levies

  • Improved travel time for delivery trucks

  • Streamlined documentation and tracking

  • Increased competitiveness for local manufacturers

However, Subair admitted that resistance from informal collectors, low awareness among road users, and inadequate coordination between state agencies remain major bottlenecks.

“These implementation challenges are not insurmountable. What is needed is continuous sensitisation, stakeholder dialogue, and stronger digital tools for enforcement,” he said.

He advocated stricter penalties for non-compliance and called for closer inter-agency collaboration under the Joint Tax Board framework to eliminate duplication and restore trust.

Ogun State: Over 20 States Have Adopted SIRTS

Mr. Olugbenga Olaleye, Chairman of the Ogun State Internal Revenue Service, noted that more than 20 states have adopted the SIRTS initiative as of July 2025. He described the rollout as a significant leap toward a harmonised and transparent tax regime, but echoed concerns about uniform enforcement and inter-state collaboration.

“With one SIRTS sticker from any registered state, businesses can move goods legally across Nigeria. This reduces extortion and fosters trust,” Olaleye explained.

He elaborated that the SHF applies per trip between a point of origin and a destination, not based on the volume or content of goods — a feature designed to avoid revenue disputes and encourage uniformity.

Olaleye stressed the need for clear revenue-sharing formulas, joint enforcement teams, and digital compliance tracking to ensure the initiative’s success nationwide.

Background: What is SIRTS and SHF?

  • SIRTS (Single Inter-State Road Tax Sticker): An annual electronic sticker issued during vehicle registration that grants inter-state movement rights for transport vehicles and cargo.

  • SHF (Single Haulage Fee): A standardised fee paid per trip by goods-carrying vehicles, applied only between the state of loading and the state of offloading, regardless of cargo type.

Both initiatives are intended to curb extortion at state borders, eliminate multiple road taxes, and lower the cost of doing business by harmonising Nigeria’s fragmented transport taxation framework.

 

Naija247news Economic Desk

Reporting by NAN | Edited for Naija247news | www.naija247news.com

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
NG-CARES Impacts 17 Million Nigerians, Delivers $2.2bn Economic Stimulus in 4 Years — Phase 2 to Launch with $500m Boost
Next article
Nigerian Stock Market Gains N1.74 Trillion as MTN, Berger Paints, Learn Africa Lead Bullish Rally
Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Tinubu to Deepen Northern Development, Fulfil Electoral Promises — Minister Idris Declares at Kaduna Forum

Naija247news Naija247news -
Kaduna, July 29, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to catalysing sustainable development in Northern Nigeria, emphasizing that many of the president’s...

Adelabu Urges Federal-State Synergy Amid Tariff Cuts by Enugu Regulator

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo Ifeoluwa Okonkwo -
By NAN | Naija247news | July 29, 2025 | Abuja Nigeria’s Minister of Power, Mr. Adebayo Adelabu, has called for enhanced collaboration between federal and state electricity agencies to safeguard the integrity of the national...

Nigeria Commits Over $538m to Agro-Industrial Zones, Targets 1 Million Jobs by 2027 — VP Shettima

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia – July 29, 2025 (Naija247news.com) – In a bold move to confront food insecurity and boost rural livelihoods, Vice President Kashim Shettima announced that Nigeria has already committed over $538.05 millionto the...

Governors Abiodun and Makinde Forge Alliance to Combat Food Insecurity, Boost Regional Development

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Ibadan, July 29, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) — In a significant move aimed at addressing mounting food insecurity and fostering sustainable regional development, the Governors of Ogun and Oyo States—Dapo Abiodun and Seyi Makinde—met behind closed doors...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Tinubu to Deepen Northern Development, Fulfil Electoral Promises — Minister Idris Declares at Kaduna Forum

Kaduna 0
Kaduna, July 29, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to catalysing sustainable development in Northern Nigeria, emphasizing that many of the president’s...

Adelabu Urges Federal-State Synergy Amid Tariff Cuts by Enugu Regulator

Abuja 0
By NAN | Naija247news | July 29, 2025 | Abuja Nigeria’s Minister of Power, Mr. Adebayo Adelabu, has called for enhanced collaboration between federal and state electricity agencies to safeguard the integrity of the national...

Nigeria Commits Over $538m to Agro-Industrial Zones, Targets 1 Million Jobs by 2027 — VP Shettima

Agribusiness 0
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia – July 29, 2025 (Naija247news.com) – In a bold move to confront food insecurity and boost rural livelihoods, Vice President Kashim Shettima announced that Nigeria has already committed over $538.05 millionto the...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp