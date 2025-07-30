🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Power Sector

MainPower Unveils Mobile Metering Rollout in Enugu to Fast-Track Prepaid Meter Access

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Enugu, July 28, 2025 — Naija247news Economic Desk

MainPower Electricity Distribution Ltd has announced a strategic initiative to fast-track prepaid meter deployment across Enugu State, launching a mobile Meter Asset Provider (MAP) Metering Programme targeted at unmetered customers.

The program will officially kick off on Wednesday, July 30, with initial operations focused on the Abakpa and Ogui Districts.

📊 Highlights:

  • 72-Hour Meter Delivery: Customers to receive meters within three days of application.

  • Phased Rollout: To cover all districts gradually.

    • Single-phase: ₦137,062.50

    • Three-phase: ₦227,900

      (Prices include 7.5% VAT and are subject to monthly review.)

      Meter Pricing:

Transparent, Cashless Metering Initiative

MainPower’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, confirmed in a statement that the company is prioritizing transparency and convenience with a strictly cashless payment process. Customers will only be able to pay for meters using debit cards (ATM).

“This programme empowers customers to monitor and manage their electricity consumption efficiently, while eliminating estimated billing disputes,” Ezeh said.

Operational Commitment & Consumer Advocacy

The prepaid meter initiative is part of MainPower’s broader push to close Nigeria’s metering gap, reduce electricity theft, and improve billing accuracy in line with NERC’s MAP framework.

Ezeh urged residents to take advantage of the rollout, stressing that valid ID and a recent electricity bill are required for meter purchase. He emphasized that no additional or hidden charges will apply.

Whistleblower Hotline Against Extortion

To maintain credibility and transparency, MainPower has activated a whistleblowing channel for customers to report suspected extortion:

📞 08146026678

“We will not tolerate misconduct. Customers deserve fairness, and we encourage them to report irregularities,” Ezeh added.

Dual Access Channels Remain Active

While the mobile metering units will move across various locations, MainPower has confirmed that the regular MAP application process via district offices and the official website remains available for customers unable to participate in the mobile program.

👁️ Editorial Insight

MainPower’s mobile rollout comes amid broader regulatory and economic pressures to increase transparency in Nigeria’s power sector. With over 50% of electricity users nationwide still unmetered, initiatives like this may prove essential in restoring public trust and financial sustainability to DisCos.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Benjamin Kalu Withdraws Controversial Indigeneship Bill Amid Nationwide Criticism and Legal Concerns
Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Benjamin Kalu Withdraws Controversial Indigeneship Bill Amid Nationwide Criticism and Legal Concerns

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
ABUJA, Nigeria | July 29, 2025 — Naija247news — Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has formally withdrawn his controversial indigeneship bill following intense public scrutiny and concerns raised by...

Lagos Launches Renewed Hope Agricultural Support Scheme with ₦60 Million Boost for Farmers

Naija247news Naija247news -
Ikeja, July 29, 2025 (Naija247news) — The wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has officially launched the Lagos chapter of the Renewed Hope Initiative Agricultural Support Programme (RHI-ASP), with a ₦60 million intervention...

NNPCL Given 3 Weeks to Explain N210tr Unaccounted Funds – Senate Committee

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
Abuja, July 29, 2025 – Naija247news Economic Desk The Senate Public Accounts Committee has given the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) a three-week deadline to respond to 19 audit queries raised by the Office...

Glo Leads Compliance with NCC Tariff Adjustment, Ramps Up Nationwide Network Upgrades

Naija247news Naija247news -
Lagos, July 29, 2025 (Naija247news.com) — In response to new guidelines issued by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for the approved 50% end-user tariff adjustment, telecommunications giant Globacom has announced significant nationwide network upgrade efforts,...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Benjamin Kalu Withdraws Controversial Indigeneship Bill Amid Nationwide Criticism and Legal Concerns

Abuja 0
ABUJA, Nigeria | July 29, 2025 — Naija247news — Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has formally withdrawn his controversial indigeneship bill following intense public scrutiny and concerns raised by...

Lagos Launches Renewed Hope Agricultural Support Scheme with ₦60 Million Boost for Farmers

Agribusiness 0
Ikeja, July 29, 2025 (Naija247news) — The wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has officially launched the Lagos chapter of the Renewed Hope Initiative Agricultural Support Programme (RHI-ASP), with a ₦60 million intervention...

NNPCL Given 3 Weeks to Explain N210tr Unaccounted Funds – Senate Committee

Abuja 0
Abuja, July 29, 2025 – Naija247news Economic Desk The Senate Public Accounts Committee has given the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) a three-week deadline to respond to 19 audit queries raised by the Office...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp