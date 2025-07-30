MainPower Unveils Mobile Metering Rollout in Enugu to Fast-Track Prepaid Meter Access

Enugu, July 28, 2025 — Naija247news Economic Desk

MainPower Electricity Distribution Ltd has announced a strategic initiative to fast-track prepaid meter deployment across Enugu State, launching a mobile Meter Asset Provider (MAP) Metering Programme targeted at unmetered customers.

The program will officially kick off on Wednesday, July 30, with initial operations focused on the Abakpa and Ogui Districts.

📊 Highlights:

72-Hour Meter Delivery: Customers to receive meters within three days of application.

Phased Rollout: To cover all districts gradually.

Single-phase: ₦137,062.50 Three-phase: ₦227,900 (Prices include 7.5% VAT and are subject to monthly review.) Meter Pricing:



Transparent, Cashless Metering Initiative

MainPower’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, confirmed in a statement that the company is prioritizing transparency and convenience with a strictly cashless payment process. Customers will only be able to pay for meters using debit cards (ATM).

“This programme empowers customers to monitor and manage their electricity consumption efficiently, while eliminating estimated billing disputes,” Ezeh said.

Operational Commitment & Consumer Advocacy

The prepaid meter initiative is part of MainPower’s broader push to close Nigeria’s metering gap, reduce electricity theft, and improve billing accuracy in line with NERC’s MAP framework.

Ezeh urged residents to take advantage of the rollout, stressing that valid ID and a recent electricity bill are required for meter purchase. He emphasized that no additional or hidden charges will apply.

Whistleblower Hotline Against Extortion

To maintain credibility and transparency, MainPower has activated a whistleblowing channel for customers to report suspected extortion:

📞 08146026678

“We will not tolerate misconduct. Customers deserve fairness, and we encourage them to report irregularities,” Ezeh added.

Dual Access Channels Remain Active

While the mobile metering units will move across various locations, MainPower has confirmed that the regular MAP application process via district offices and the official website remains available for customers unable to participate in the mobile program.

👁️ Editorial Insight

MainPower’s mobile rollout comes amid broader regulatory and economic pressures to increase transparency in Nigeria’s power sector. With over 50% of electricity users nationwide still unmetered, initiatives like this may prove essential in restoring public trust and financial sustainability to DisCos.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.