Lagos Registers 10,000 Trucks Ahead of e-Call Up System Enforcement Along Lekki-Epe Corridor

State slashes park usage fee, designates seven truck parks to improve traffic flow, safety, and logistics efficiency

Lagos, July 30, 2025 (Naija247news) — With the enforcement of the electronic Call-Up (e-Call Up) system scheduled for Friday, August 1, 2025, the Lagos State Government has announced the successful registration of over 10,000 trucks operating along the Lekki-Epe corridor, marking a significant step toward transforming the region’s transportation and logistics landscape.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Transportation, the government revealed several key initiatives ahead of the rollout, including:

A reduction in truck park usage fees from N12,500 to N10,000 , following consultations with stakeholders;

The designation of seven approved truck parks to support the new system;

A familiarisation campaign led by the Ministry in partnership with e-Call Up Technologies, offering free system trials and direct onboarding support for truck drivers.

The e-Call Up System is designed to combat chronic gridlock, illegal parking, and road deterioration along the strategic Lekki-Epe axis, which houses several economic hubs, including the Lekki Free Trade Zone, Dangote Refinery, and the Deep Sea Port.

According to transport officials, this move is expected to:

Ease traffic congestion along the corridor;

Enhance compliance among truck operators;

Improve safety for road users;

And stimulate economic growth by facilitating smoother logistics and cargo movement.

The Lagos State Government has urged all logistics stakeholders—including transport unions, terminal operators, and truck owners—to finalize their registration and cooperate fully with enforcement agencies to ensure a seamless transition to the new digital system.

“This marks another giant leap toward achieving a smarter and more efficient transportation ecosystem,” the statement noted.

The initiative aligns with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration’s Smart City agenda, which emphasizes infrastructure digitization, efficient mobility, and sustainable urban development.

Reporting by Joseph Adam in Lagos, Nigeria.