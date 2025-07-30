🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
AgribusinessLagos

Lagos Launches Renewed Hope Agricultural Support Scheme with ₦60 Million Boost for Farmers

By: Naija247news

Date:

Ikeja, July 29, 2025 (Naija247news) — The wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has officially launched the Lagos chapter of the Renewed Hope Initiative Agricultural Support Programme (RHI-ASP), with a ₦60 million intervention to empower women, youths, and students in the agriculture value chain.

The initiative, backed by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and spearheaded by the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, aims to strengthen food security across the state and promote grassroots agricultural participation through four key pillars:

  • Women Agricultural Support Programme (WASP)

  • Youth Agricultural Support Programme (YASP)

  • Every Home A Garden (EHAG)

  • Young Farmers Club (YFC)

Speaking during the flag-off at Lagos House, Ikeja, Dr. Sanwo-Olu, the State Coordinator for the RHI, emphasized the programme’s strategic intent to promote home gardening and urban farming culture across the state, noting that “agriculture remains a reliable tool for addressing food insecurity and empowering underserved communities.”

Direct Funding and Inputs for Farmers

A total of ₦40 million in grants was disbursed to 200 beneficiaries under the WASP and YASP components, with each receiving ₦200,000 along with essential agricultural inputs to enhance productivity. Additionally, 60 Lagos residentsunder the Every Home a Garden scheme were each awarded ₦100,000 to support backyard farming ventures.

Young Farmers Club 2.0 Takes Off

In a bid to instill agricultural literacy in young Nigerians, Dr. Sanwo-Olu announced the enrollment of over 120 students into YFC 2.0—an upgraded version of the Young Farmers Club. Five students each were selected from junior and senior secondary schools across the six educational districts of Lagos. The students received complete farming starter kits, including seeds for tomatoes, peppers, and assorted vegetables.

“This is more than a handout; it is a long-term investment in our youths, women, and future food sustainability,” Dr. Sanwo-Olu stated.

Stakeholders Commend Initiative

Mr. Ayo Afuwape, Chairman of the Office of the First Lady’s Lagos Farmers Committee, hailed the commitment of both Senator Tinubu and Dr. Sanwo-Olu to sustainable agriculture. He described the RHI-ASP as a catalyst for community-based agri-enterprises, noting that “several thriving agribusinesses in Lagos today trace their roots to past editions of this programme.”

With urban farming and food affordability becoming more critical amid inflation and supply chain volatility, stakeholders are optimistic that the Renewed Hope Initiative will serve as a replicable model for other states to adopt.

:

 

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
NNPCL Given 3 Weeks to Explain N210tr Unaccounted Funds – Senate Committee
Next article
Benjamin Kalu Withdraws Controversial Indigeneship Bill Amid Nationwide Criticism and Legal Concerns
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Benjamin Kalu Withdraws Controversial Indigeneship Bill Amid Nationwide Criticism and Legal Concerns

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
ABUJA, Nigeria | July 29, 2025 — Naija247news — Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has formally withdrawn his controversial indigeneship bill following intense public scrutiny and concerns raised by...

NNPCL Given 3 Weeks to Explain N210tr Unaccounted Funds – Senate Committee

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
Abuja, July 29, 2025 – Naija247news Economic Desk The Senate Public Accounts Committee has given the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) a three-week deadline to respond to 19 audit queries raised by the Office...

Glo Leads Compliance with NCC Tariff Adjustment, Ramps Up Nationwide Network Upgrades

Naija247news Naija247news -
Lagos, July 29, 2025 (Naija247news.com) — In response to new guidelines issued by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for the approved 50% end-user tariff adjustment, telecommunications giant Globacom has announced significant nationwide network upgrade efforts,...

FirstBank, Others Launch ‘Home and Abroad’ Platform to Help Nigerians in Diaspora Own Verified Property

Naija247news Naija247news -
Abuja, July 29, 2025 (Naija247news.com) — In a landmark move to connect Nigerians in the diaspora with verified real estate opportunities back home, Sydani Group, in partnership with the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) and...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Benjamin Kalu Withdraws Controversial Indigeneship Bill Amid Nationwide Criticism and Legal Concerns

Abuja 0
ABUJA, Nigeria | July 29, 2025 — Naija247news — Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has formally withdrawn his controversial indigeneship bill following intense public scrutiny and concerns raised by...

NNPCL Given 3 Weeks to Explain N210tr Unaccounted Funds – Senate Committee

Abuja 0
Abuja, July 29, 2025 – Naija247news Economic Desk The Senate Public Accounts Committee has given the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) a three-week deadline to respond to 19 audit queries raised by the Office...

Glo Leads Compliance with NCC Tariff Adjustment, Ramps Up Nationwide Network Upgrades

Big Tech 0
Lagos, July 29, 2025 (Naija247news.com) — In response to new guidelines issued by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for the approved 50% end-user tariff adjustment, telecommunications giant Globacom has announced significant nationwide network upgrade efforts,...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp