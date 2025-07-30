Lagos Launches Renewed Hope Agricultural Support Scheme with ₦60 Million Boost for Farmers

Ikeja, July 29, 2025 (Naija247news) — The wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has officially launched the Lagos chapter of the Renewed Hope Initiative Agricultural Support Programme (RHI-ASP), with a ₦60 million intervention to empower women, youths, and students in the agriculture value chain.

The initiative, backed by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and spearheaded by the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, aims to strengthen food security across the state and promote grassroots agricultural participation through four key pillars:

Women Agricultural Support Programme (WASP)

Youth Agricultural Support Programme (YASP)

Every Home A Garden (EHAG)

Young Farmers Club (YFC)

Speaking during the flag-off at Lagos House, Ikeja, Dr. Sanwo-Olu, the State Coordinator for the RHI, emphasized the programme’s strategic intent to promote home gardening and urban farming culture across the state, noting that “agriculture remains a reliable tool for addressing food insecurity and empowering underserved communities.”

Direct Funding and Inputs for Farmers

A total of ₦40 million in grants was disbursed to 200 beneficiaries under the WASP and YASP components, with each receiving ₦200,000 along with essential agricultural inputs to enhance productivity. Additionally, 60 Lagos residentsunder the Every Home a Garden scheme were each awarded ₦100,000 to support backyard farming ventures.

Young Farmers Club 2.0 Takes Off

In a bid to instill agricultural literacy in young Nigerians, Dr. Sanwo-Olu announced the enrollment of over 120 students into YFC 2.0—an upgraded version of the Young Farmers Club. Five students each were selected from junior and senior secondary schools across the six educational districts of Lagos. The students received complete farming starter kits, including seeds for tomatoes, peppers, and assorted vegetables.

“This is more than a handout; it is a long-term investment in our youths, women, and future food sustainability,” Dr. Sanwo-Olu stated.

Stakeholders Commend Initiative

Mr. Ayo Afuwape, Chairman of the Office of the First Lady’s Lagos Farmers Committee, hailed the commitment of both Senator Tinubu and Dr. Sanwo-Olu to sustainable agriculture. He described the RHI-ASP as a catalyst for community-based agri-enterprises, noting that “several thriving agribusinesses in Lagos today trace their roots to past editions of this programme.”

With urban farming and food affordability becoming more critical amid inflation and supply chain volatility, stakeholders are optimistic that the Renewed Hope Initiative will serve as a replicable model for other states to adopt.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.