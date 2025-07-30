Labour Party 2027 Ticket Not Reserved for Peter Obi, Datti Has Equal Right — Factional Secretary Insists

Naija247news reports that the internal leadership tensions within the Labour Party (LP) took a new turn on Tuesday as the party’s factional national secretary, Abdulwaheed Omar, declared that the 2027 presidential ticket is not exclusively reserved for Peter Obi, the party’s 2023 flagbearer.

Naija247news gathered that Omar made the statement during a press briefing in Abuja while addressing journalists on the party’s future direction ahead of the 2027 general elections. He stressed that while Obi remains a respected figure within the party, his previous candidacy does not automatically entitle him to the party’s next presidential ticket.

According to Naija247news, Omar noted that other key stakeholders, including Obi’s former running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, are also entitled to seek the presidential ticket, citing the need for democratic procedures and internal fairness.

Naija247news understands that the comment is part of ongoing tensions between two factions of the Labour Party, one aligned with Julius Abure and another with Lamidi Apapa, each laying claim to the party’s leadership and direction.

Naija247news reports that Omar insisted the party would not operate on sentiments or past alliances, but on democratic structures that allow every eligible aspirant to compete fairly. He said, “No individual, no matter how prominent, is above the rules of internal democracy. Yusuf Datti, like Peter Obi or any other party member, has an equal right to contest.”

This position further fuels speculation about growing rifts within the Labour Party, particularly over post-2023 power-sharing arrangements and the direction of the party’s political strategy.

Naija247news gathered that while Peter Obi is yet to officially declare interest in the 2027 race, he continues to enjoy grassroots support from many loyal supporters across the country, raising questions about how internal disputes may affect the party’s chances in the next election cycle.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.