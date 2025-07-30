🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
AbujaINEC News

INEc tells states to follow Electoral Act in local polls

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

30, July 2025/Naija 247 news

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has advised State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs) to strictly adhere to the provisions of the Electoral Act in conducting local government elections across the country. This call was made by INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, during a meeting with the Forum of State Independent Electoral Commissions of Nigeria (FOSIECON) in Abuja.

Adherence to Electoral Act

Prof Yakubu emphasized the importance of SIECs following the Electoral Act to ensure credible and transparent local government elections. He noted that adherence to the Act would help build trust in the electoral process and promote democracy at the grassroots level. The INEC Chairman’s counsel comes amid concerns about the conduct of local government elections in some states.

SIECs’ Role in Local Governance

The role of SIECs in conducting local government elections is crucial in ensuring the democratic process at the grassroots level. As the country strives to strengthen its democratic institutions, the need for credible and transparent elections cannot be overemphasized. INEC’s call to SIECs is a step in the right direction towards achieving this goal.

Building Trust in the Electoral Process

The success of local government elections depends largely on the credibility of the electoral process. When SIECs adhere to the Electoral Act, it helps to build trust among voters, political parties, and other stakeholders. This trust is essential for promoting peace and stability in the electoral process.

Collaboration and Capacity Building

INEC’s meeting with FOSIECON also highlights the importance of collaboration and capacity building among electoral commissions. By working together, INEC and SIECs can share best practices and expertise to improve the conduct of local government elections. This collaboration is crucial for promoting democracy and good governance in Nigeria.

INEC’s advice to SIECs to strictly follow the Electoral Act is a welcome development in the quest for credible local government elections. As the electoral commissions work together to promote democracy, it is expected that the guidelines set out in the Electoral Act will be adhered to, ensuring free, fair, and transparent elections. This will go a long way in building trust in the electoral process and promoting good governance at the local level.

(www.naija247news.com)

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Nwosu reveals offer of 3 ministerial slots to ditch opposition coalition
Next article
Obi’s return to PDP gains traction as party zones presidential ticket to South
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Obi’s return to PDP gains traction as party zones presidential ticket to South

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
30, July 2025/Naija 247news Speculation is rife that former presidential candidate Peter Obi might be returning to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2027 general elections. This development comes on the heels of...

Nwosu reveals offer of 3 ministerial slots to ditch opposition coalition

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
30, July 2025/Naija 247 news In a shocking revelation, Ralph Nwosu, the former National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has disclosed that he was offered three ministerial slots to reject coalition with other...

Delineation Drama: Calls for Cancellation and Investigation

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
30, July 2025/Naija 247 news The recent ward delineation exercise in Warri Federal Constituency, Delta State, has sparked controversy and calls for cancellation. A group, Warri Reclamation Thrust, is demanding that the Independent National Electoral...

Gowon, Gana, Dangiwa Lead Calls for Affordable Housing at Africa International Housing Show

Naija247news Naija247news -
Abuja, July 29, 2025 (Naija247news.com) – Former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd), has called on African leaders to place affordable housing at the heart of their development priorities, stressing that decent shelter is...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Obi’s return to PDP gains traction as party zones presidential ticket to South

Political Party News 0
30, July 2025/Naija 247news Speculation is rife that former presidential candidate Peter Obi might be returning to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2027 general elections. This development comes on the heels of...

Nwosu reveals offer of 3 ministerial slots to ditch opposition coalition

Power & Politics 0
30, July 2025/Naija 247 news In a shocking revelation, Ralph Nwosu, the former National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has disclosed that he was offered three ministerial slots to reject coalition with other...

Delineation Drama: Calls for Cancellation and Investigation

INEC News 0
30, July 2025/Naija 247 news The recent ward delineation exercise in Warri Federal Constituency, Delta State, has sparked controversy and calls for cancellation. A group, Warri Reclamation Thrust, is demanding that the Independent National Electoral...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp