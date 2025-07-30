INEC Faults 21-Day LG Poll Notice, Says It Violates Supreme Court Judgment

Naija247news reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has raised objections over the issuance of a 21-day notice for the conduct of local government elections by a state electoral body, describing it as a clear violation of a standing Supreme Court ruling.

Naija247news gathered that the electoral umpire expressed its disapproval in a formal communication addressed to the concerned State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC), noting that such a short notice undermines the principles of free, fair, and inclusive elections as prescribed by the Nigerian Constitution and judicial precedent.

According to Naija247news, INEC argued that the Supreme Court had previously ruled in favour of allowing adequate time for voter education, party primaries, campaign activities, and logistical planning ahead of any election. A 21-day window, it stated, does not meet this constitutional standard.

Naija247news understands that INEC emphasized the need for uniformity in the application of electoral laws across all levels of government, warning that abridged timelines for elections could disenfranchise eligible voters, weaken party preparations, and cast doubts on the legitimacy of the entire process.

Naija247news reports that the electoral commission further called on all State Independent Electoral Commissions to align their operations with the legal framework established by both the Constitution and apex court decisions. It urged electoral bodies to issue at least 90 days’ notice prior to any election to allow for full compliance with the Electoral Act and provide a level playing field for all stakeholders.

Naija247news gathered that civil society organizations and election observers have also expressed concern over the shortened timeline, describing it as an attempt to sideline opposition parties and manipulate the electoral process at the grassroots level.

As the debate over electoral credibility intensifies, INEC’s position underscores the importance of respecting judicial rulings and ensuring that local elections are not only constitutional but also transparent, participatory, and reflective of the people’s will.

Analysts warn that persistent disregard for electoral standards at the local level could erode trust in the entire democratic system and further alienate citizens from participating in governance at the grassroots.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.