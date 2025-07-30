GTCO Leads NGX Turnover with ₦3.05bn as UBA Trades 25.9m Shares Worth ₦1.24bn at ₦48.00

Lagos (Naija247news) – The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) ended trading on Tuesday, July 30, 2025, with a mixed performance, as several major stocks saw significant movements in both price and volume. Investors showed strong interest in banking, cement, and FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods) equities, particularly in GTCO, Zenith Bank, MTN Nigeria, and WAPCO.

Among the top gainers for the day was NASCON Allied Industries Plc., which added ₦7.90 to close at ₦99.90. This upward movement was attributed to strong second-quarter earnings and renewed investor confidence. Similarly, Lafarge Africa (WAPCO) recorded a substantial gain of ₦10.70, closing at ₦151.00, reflecting increased demand in the industrial goods sector. Dangote Sugar Refinery (DANGSUGAR) also advanced by ₦6.45, finishing at ₦71.15, likely boosted by positive trends in commodity pricing and market speculation.

In terms of trading volume and value, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc. (GTCO) led the market, posting trades worth over ₦3.05 billion. The stock appreciated by ₦3.95 and closed the day at ₦101.95. MTN Nigeria followed closely with transactions totaling ₦3.35 billion, climbing by ₦19.50 to settle at ₦471.10. United Bank for Africa (UBA) also witnessed significant activity, trading over 25.9 million shares valued at ₦1.24 billion, and gaining ₦0.20 to close at ₦48.00. Zenith Bank was not left behind, gaining ₦2.00 to finish at ₦75.00, with a total traded value of ₦1.51 billion.

However, not all equities closed on a positive note. The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) recorded the largest loss of the day, declining by ₦7.00 to close at ₦110.00. This decline was largely due to profit-taking by investors following earlier gains. Cadbury Nigeria Plc. fell by ₦2.95 to end the session at ₦68.00, while Vitafoam Nigeria Plc. dropped ₦4.30 to close at ₦74.80. Transnational Corporation (Transcorp) also recorded a drop of ₦1.55, finishing at ₦51.00, reflecting a dip in investor sentiment.

Market activity was robust, with over one billion shares traded, amounting to an estimated total value of more than ₦40 billion. The most active sectors remained banking, industrial goods, and consumer goods.

Other notable gainers included Berger Paints, which rose by ₦3.40 to close at ₦37.50, with a volume of 2.9 million shares traded. Fidelity Bank continued its upward trend, gaining ₦0.50 to close at ₦21.00. The stock also recorded the highest number of shares traded for the day, with over 90 million shares changing hands.

A number of blue-chip stocks remained unchanged throughout the trading session. Nestlé Nigeria Plc. closed flat at ₦1,890.00. Seplat Energy held steady at ₦5,450.00, while Unilever Nigeria remained at ₦72.50, and Guinness Nigeria also closed unchanged at ₦106.45. The stability in these stocks suggests consistent investor confidence in their long-term value.

In summary, the market sentiment showed cautious optimism as investors positioned ahead of mid-year corporate earnings reports. Institutional investors continued to focus on cement, banking, and telecom equities, anticipating strong fundamentals and dividend announcements.

The next trading session is scheduled for Wednesday, July 31, 2025. Investors are advised to continue monitoring key sectors and remain informed through reliable financial news sources.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.