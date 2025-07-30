Gowon, Gana, Dangiwa Lead Calls for Affordable Housing at Africa International Housing Show

Abuja, July 29, 2025 (Naija247news.com) – Former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd), has called on African leaders to place affordable housing at the heart of their development priorities, stressing that decent shelter is a catalyst for economic growth, health, and education across the continent.

Speaking through his representative, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, former Executive Secretary of TETFund, at the 19th Africa International Housing Show (AIHS) in Abuja on Tuesday, Gowon emphasized that the housing crisis in Africa demands urgent, coordinated action rooted in innovation, equity, and strong policy implementation.

Themed “Re-imagining Housing Through Innovation, Collaboration, and Policy,” the 2025 AIHS was convened by Festus Adebayo, CEO of AIHS and a leading voice in Nigeria’s real estate advocacy. The event brought together stakeholders from across the housing ecosystem—including government officials, developers, financial institutions, and international partners.

Gowon urged African governments to enact inclusive housing policies that target the needs of low- and middle-income earners, while prioritising urban resilience and sustainability in their planning frameworks.

“Affordable housing is not just a social good; it’s an economic imperative. We must innovate, invest, and implement policies that match the scale of the housing need,” he stated.

Housing Crisis Deepens Amid Economic Pressures

Echoing Gowon’s concerns, former Minister of Information and National Orientation, Prof. Jerry Gana, painted a stark picture of Nigeria’s housing affordability crisis. He noted that the high cost of construction—fueled largely by the heavy reliance on imported building materials—continues to make homeownership a distant dream for average Nigerians.

“Without a robust strategy for the local production of building materials, we will continue to see inflated housing costs and a stagnant housing market,” Gana said.

He also called on both federal and subnational governments to invest in housing as a job-creating engine, noting that the sector could absorb thousands of young Nigerians if adequately funded.

FG Housing Minister Reaffirms Renewed Hope Agenda

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, reinforced the federal government’s resolve to treat housing as a constitutional right rather than a luxury.

According to Dangiwa, the administration of President Bola Tinubu is focused on removing structural and economic barriers to affordable housing by tackling inflation, boosting the value of the naira, and raising household incomes.

“We are implementing projects like the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates across the six geopolitical zones and 30 states to provide not just housing but dignified living environments,” he said.

He also mentioned the Renewed Hope Social Housing Programme as part of a broader effort to reduce Nigeria’s housing deficit, estimated at over 22 million units.

Africa’s 50 Million Unit Deficit: A Threat or Opportunity?

Chairman of the AIHS Advisory Board and former Minister of State for Works and Housing, Suleiman Zarma, warned that Sub-Saharan Africa faces a daunting housing deficit exceeding 50 million units—a figure he described as both a humanitarian crisis and a multi-billion-dollar investment opportunity.

“The housing deficit represents not just a challenge but an opportunity to innovate, collaborate, and stimulate inclusive economic growth,” Zarma said.

He described the AIHS as a movement rather than an annual conference, aimed at galvanising public-private partnerships and cross-border collaboration for real, scalable solutions.

“Our goal is to transform the housing landscape through technology, finance, and sustainable urban design,” he concluded.

Outlook

With Africa’s urban population projected to double by 2050, stakeholders at the 19th AIHS made a unified call for transformative leadership and policies that prioritise shelter as a developmental cornerstone. The event also featured exhibitions, policy roundtables, and strategic partnership announcements geared toward expanding access to affordable housing across the continent

