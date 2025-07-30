Governors Abiodun and Makinde Forge Alliance to Combat Food Insecurity, Boost Regional Development

Ibadan, July 29, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) — In a significant move aimed at addressing mounting food insecurity and fostering sustainable regional development, the Governors of Ogun and Oyo States—Dapo Abiodun and Seyi Makinde—met behind closed doors on Tuesday in Ibadan for a strategic dialogue.

The meeting, which comes amid rising concerns over food inflation and insecurity across Nigeria, was described by both leaders as timely and essential for galvanizing efforts toward economic integration and inter-state collaboration within the Southwest geopolitical zone.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Governor Abiodun emphasized the urgency of regional cooperation, stressing that the time had come for neighboring states to work hand-in-hand in safeguarding food supply chains and improving livelihoods.

“Our discussions were centered on the urgent need to tackle food insecurity, enhance food production, and support the distribution of affordable, nutritious food across our two states,” Abiodun said.

Historic Ties, Shared Goals

Governor Abiodun recalled the deep-rooted cultural and historical ties between Oyo and Ogun States, noting that the two states once formed part of the defunct Western Region—a legacy that now serves as a foundation for deeper political and economic collaboration.

“Our shared heritage and long-standing bond present an incredible opportunity for renewed cooperation in agriculture, infrastructure, and security,” he said.

Security and Amotekun: Regional Peace in Focus

Beyond food security, both governors also discussed regional security architecture, particularly the role of the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), popularly known as the Amotekun Corps.

Governor Abiodun disclosed that both states had resolved to strengthen the synergy between their security agencies, especially under the WNSN framework, in order to combat rising threats such as banditry, kidnapping, and cross-border crime affecting farmers and rural communities.

“Security was a prominent point in our deliberations, and we both agreed that a united front under the Amotekun Corps is essential for maintaining peace and stability across the region,” he added.

Governor Makinde, who hosted the meeting at the Oyo State Government House, also reiterated his commitment to enhancing food systems and improving access to markets, especially for smallholder farmers and agribusinesses.

Next Steps and Policy Coordination

Both governors reportedly agreed to establish a joint task force that will oversee implementation strategies across agriculture, rural development, and border market policies. There are also plans to explore a regional commodity exchange and shared agricultural processing zones to maximize economies of scale.

This meeting marks the latest in a growing trend among Southwest governors seeking to align policy directions and leverage regional strengths in the face of economic challenges affecting Nigeria’s broader macroeconomic stability.

As of June 2025, Nigeria’s inflation stood at 30.1%, with food inflation hitting a record high of 40.7%, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. Stakeholders have increasingly called for localized solutions and state-driven agricultural interventions

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.