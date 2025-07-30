First Holdco Reports N1.44 Trillion Interest Income in H1 2025, Profit Drops 21% Amid Rising Impairments and Weak Non-Interest Revenue

Lagos, Nigeria – July 30, 2025 (Naija247news) — First Holdco, the parent company of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, has announced a profit before tax of ₦124.15 billion for the first half (H1) of 2025, representing a 21% year-on-year decline compared to ₦157.26 billion reported in H1 2024.

Despite impressive growth in interest income, which soared to ₦1.44 trillion in the review period — up from ₦625.61 billion in the same period last year — the group’s earnings were significantly eroded by higher impairment chargesand subdued non-interest income.

Interest Income Surges on Loan Book Growth and Yield Repricing

The rise in interest income is largely attributed to aggressive loan book expansion and yield repricing in response to the elevated interest rate environment. This underscores the group’s strength in core banking operations, even as it navigates macroeconomic headwinds, including currency volatility and tightening liquidity.

Impairment Charges Wipe Out Gains

However, the gains were offset by a spike in impairment charges on credit losses, which rose to ₦323.11 billion — up over 400% from ₦62.02 billion in H1 2024. This reflects rising non-performing loans, especially from customers exposed to FX-linked obligations amid a volatile naira and uncertain regulatory landscape.

According to financial analysts, this trend suggests increasing strain on asset quality, and possibly a reaction to less regulatory forbearance than during pandemic-era periods.

Weak Non-Interest Income and Cost Pressures

Adding to the earnings drag was the decline in non-interest income, which fell to ₦189.89 billion from ₦234.55 billion — a 19% drop. This decline, coupled with operating expense pressures, limited the group’s ability to leverage its top-line growth into bottom-line expansion.

Group-Wide Snapshot

Key Metrics (H1 2025) Figures YoY Change Interest Income ₦1.44trn +130% Profit Before Tax ₦124.15bn -21% Credit Impairments ₦323.11bn +421% Non-Interest Income ₦189.89bn -19%

First Bank Remains the Flagship Arm

First Bank of Nigeria remains the engine of the group’s financial muscle, contributing significantly to the top line. The bank’s core retail and corporate banking segments performed well, but provisioning and compliance costs under the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) evolving framework continue to impact the bottom line.

Management Outlook

In its investor briefing, First Holdco management reaffirmed its focus on digital banking, risk control, and balance sheet optimization, while navigating the challenges of high inflation and regulatory transitions in the Nigerian financial landscape.

Naija247news Takeaway

First Holdco’s H1 2025 result reflects the duality of strong revenue growth alongside cost and credit quality pressures. While the surge in interest income is a promising indicator of market leadership, rising impairments and shrinking non-interest earnings spotlight growing stress in the broader economy.

Investors will be watching the group’s Q3 results for signs of impairment stabilization, digital income growth, and clearer regulatory signals under Nigeria’s evolving monetary policy.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.