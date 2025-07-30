🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
AbujaRevenue and Taxation

FIRS Halts Issuance of Tax Exemption Certificates to Companies, NGOs, and Free Trade Operators

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Abuja, July 30, 2025 — In a sweeping policy shift, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has officially discontinued the issuance of tax exemption certificates to all categories of taxpayers, including pioneer status companies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and businesses operating in Nigeria’s free trade zones.

The move, announced in a public notice issued by the tax authority, is part of a broader drive to enforce transparency, close revenue leakages, and ensure strict compliance with Nigeria’s tax laws.

“The issuance of Tax Exemption Certificates has been discontinued. Consequently, no further Tax Exemption Certificates will be issued,” the statement declared.

FIRS clarified that while existing exemption certificates remain valid until their respective expiration dates, there will be no renewals going forward — a move that effectively phases out the longstanding incentive regime.

The agency emphasized that all future claims for tax reliefs or exemptions must now be strictly backed by current legislation and processed through formal procedures approved by the FIRS.

“Any attempt to forge, alter, or misrepresent exemption status will attract strict penalties as prescribed by law,” the tax body warned.

Policy Background and Implications

Tax exemption schemes in Nigeria were originally designed to attract investments into sectors deemed strategic — such as manufacturing for export — and to support projects with long gestation periods. However, recent audits by FIRS have uncovered loopholes, misuse, and potential abuse of the system by corporations and entities operating under minimal regulatory oversight.

Industry analysts say the suspension could significantly affect investment decisions, particularly in sectors accustomed to enjoying pioneer status benefits and free zone incentives.

FIRS maintained that its long-term goal is to build a fair, transparent, and accountable tax ecosystem, and urged stakeholders to align with the revised framework.

The notice further directed all inquiries on the subject to the Executive Chairman’s office.

Revenue Leakages and Policy Reforms

This announcement follows recent remarks by FIRS Chairman Zacch Adedeji, who revealed that Nigeria loses billions of naira annually to aggressive tax avoidance schemes orchestrated by multinational firms. He argued that these practices undermine national development, erode trust in public governance, and deepen inequality by depriving the country of revenue critical for infrastructure and public services.

“What we are doing is reclaiming what is ours,” Adedeji stated earlier this month, vowing to plug fiscal loopholes and reverse years of tax losses through policy reform and digital intelligence.

While the discontinuation of tax exemption certificates marks a major policy realignment, stakeholders expect the government to review and streamline exemption frameworks in the near future — particularly those linked to industrialisation and export promotion.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
