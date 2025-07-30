FG Sets Up Panel to Probe Crisis at Federal College of Education (Technical) Akoka, Vows to Restore Discipline and Governance

By Naija247news Correspondent

Abuja, July 29, 2025 – The Federal Government has inaugurated a special 10-member visitation panel to probe and resolve the deepening crisis plaguing the Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka, Lagos State, amid mounting concerns over the institution’s academic and administrative breakdown.

The panel, which was formally inaugurated on Tuesday in Abuja by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, is tasked with investigating the root causes of the long-standing institutional crisis that has reportedly crippled operations at the college.

According to the Minister, the decision to constitute the panel followed a detailed report submitted by the Governing Council of the institution, which highlighted persistent governance challenges, alleged misconduct, and industrial unrest that have disrupted learning and institutional performance.

A Structured Intervention, Not a Witch-Hunt — Minister Alausa

“This is not a fault-finding mission driven by sentiment,” Dr. Alausa stated during the inauguration ceremony held at the Federal Ministry of Education. “Rather, it is a structured intervention aimed at restoring institutional integrity and creating an environment conducive to learning and academic growth.”

The minister said the initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to reposition Nigeria’s education sector through reforms that uphold transparency, discipline, and institutional credibility.

“The visitation panel is expected to submit a detailed report within two weeks,” Alausa declared, emphasizing that the outcome of the investigation will shape the Ministry’s policy response not only for FCE Akoka but for other tertiary institutions experiencing similar crises.

Panel to Investigate Staff Unions, Provosts, and Governance Breakdown

Among the responsibilities of the panel are:

Reviewing the historical and immediate causes of the crisis;

Investigating the roles of various staff unions in escalating or mitigating the conflict;

Assessing the administrative actions of the former and acting Provosts;

Identifying individuals found culpable in acts of misconduct or governance failure;

Evaluating the adequacy of the college’s internal disciplinary and management frameworks.

The panel is also expected to provide actionable recommendations for resolving the crisis and preventing future institutional instability.

Abubakar SAN Vows Thorough, Impartial Probe

Accepting the assignment on behalf of the panel, Chairman Mohammed Abubakar, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), promised that the panel would conduct its work with diligence, impartiality, and professionalism.

“We will leave no stone unturned in uncovering the truth behind the crisis,” Abubakar assured. “This is a vital national assignment and we understand its implications for tertiary education governance.”

He commended the Ministry for its foresight and expressed confidence in the expertise and experience of his fellow panelists, who include leading academics, administrators, and education sector stakeholders.

Panel Composition

The full list of members appointed to the panel includes:

Mohammed Abubakar, SAN – Chairman Prof. Faruk Haruna Dr. Adamu Kwami Dr. Ismail Aidatu Dr. Smart Olubeko Dr. Danladi Misheliza Mr. Omotayo Adeyemi Mr. Peters Adeyemi Mr. Godwin Egbunefu Mr. Etu Samuel

The panel’s inauguration comes at a time of heightened scrutiny over the governance of federal colleges of education and concerns about deteriorating infrastructure, industrial relations, and student welfare across Nigeria’s tertiary education sector.

The Federal Ministry of Education has reaffirmed its commitment to act swiftly on the panel’s findings to restore normalcy, ensure accountability, and reposition the college for academic excellence.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.