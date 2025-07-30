🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
FG Confirms N78.6bn UBE Grants Accessed by 27 States, FCT by Mid-2025

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that the Federal Government has revealed that a total of 27 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) accessed N78.6 billion in matching grants from the Universal Basic Education (UBE) fund by the middle of 2025.

Naija247news gathered that the Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, made this disclosure during the mid-year briefing on education sector performance held in Abuja. He stated that the accessed funds were aimed at strengthening infrastructural development, learning outcomes, and teacher capacity across public primary and junior secondary schools nationwide.

According to Naija247news, the grants were accessed as part of the 2023 and 2024 UBE intervention cycles and are expected to cover the construction and renovation of classrooms, procurement of instructional materials, and capacity-building programs for educators.

Naija247news understands that the grants are released only to states that fulfill counterpart funding requirements and submit acceptable action plans in line with UBEC’s statutory guidelines. Dr. Bobboyi noted that the remaining nine states have yet to access their allocations due to administrative lapses or delays in fulfilling funding prerequisites.

Naija247news gathered that states such as Lagos, Kaduna, Anambra, Rivers, and Borno were among the early beneficiaries, having fully complied with disbursement conditions and demonstrating readiness to deploy the funds efficiently.

Naija247news reports that the UBEC Executive Secretary urged defaulting states to expedite the process of accessing their grants, warning that delays could undermine efforts to reduce out-of-school children and achieve national basic education targets under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He emphasized that the Commission would continue to engage state governments through technical support and advocacy to ensure full participation in the scheme and effective fund utilization.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

