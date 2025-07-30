Experts Urge Sustainability-Driven Urban Planning to Reposition Nigeria’s Real Estate Future

Lagos | July 29, 2025 | Naija247news Urban Economy Desk

Top stakeholders in Nigeria’s real estate sector have renewed calls for a radical shift toward sustainability-focused urban planning and smart city development, warning that most Nigerian cities risk collapse before they are even fully built.

Speaking during the July edition of the SmartCity Engage webinar series titled “Unmasking the Mirage: Why Our Cities Fail Before They Are Built,” participants highlighted issues of poor planning, weak technical capacity, and lack of sustainable infrastructure as major threats to future-proof development.

Vertical Building, Green Laws, and Smart Planning

Mr. Olawale Ayilara, CEO of Landwey Investment Ltd., emphasized that technology and sustainability must guide how Nigerian cities are designed and developed, especially in land-scarce states like Lagos.

“The future of real estate in Nigeria hinges on vertical housing, smart layouts, and tree-cover regulations for climate resilience,” Ayilara said.

He proposed policy reforms mandating minimum roadside tree coverage for all major corridor developments and converting sensitive ecological zones into protected conservation areas.

Ayilara also advocated replicating successful housing templates like the 1004 Housing Estate model, alongside increased support for Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) to catalyze housing development across the value chain.

🛠️ Skills Gap and Vocational Training

Sir Demola Aladekomo, Chairman of SmartCity Plc, lamented the technical skills deficit among artisans, calling for a national push for vocational education that prioritizes competence over credentials.

“Technical skills are the real foundation of durable real estate infrastructure—not paper degrees,” he said, urging for the establishment of dedicated technical colleges tailored to meet construction industry needs.

Aladekomo also warned against persistent land ownership disputes—commonly known as “omonile interference”—urging the government to enact clear land governance policies and provide core infrastructure incentives to support smart city models.

Rethinking Real Estate Narratives

Dr. Tope Mark-Odigie, a property expert and media personality, called for real estate narratives that counter misinformation and empower prospective investors with transparent information.

“We must help people navigate opportunities while unmasking the deception and unrealistic promises flooding the market,” she said.

Africa’s Sustainable Real Estate Benchmark?

Prof. Roger Tai, a Chinese consultant with SmartCity Resorts Plc, said Nigeria must demonstrate long-term policy stability and earn public trust to become Africa’s benchmark for sustainable housing development.

“Sustainability is not just about design—it’s about trust, continuity, and commitment from government and citizens alike,” he concluded.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.