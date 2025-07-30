Diaspora Investors Cry Out Over Property Demolitions in Nigeria, Demand Government Action

ABUJA | July 29, 2025 | Naija247news Diaspora & Investment Desk

The Association of Nigerians in Diaspora (ANDI), New York Chapter, has decried the demolition of multimillion-naira properties belonging to diaspora investors in Nigeria, calling it a betrayal of trust and a threat to President Bola Tinubu’s pro-investment agenda.

In a strongly worded statement signed by its President, Otunba Oladipo Dada, ANDI described the recently held 2025 Diaspora Day celebration in Abuja as an “insensitive show” amid widespread frustration and economic loss faced by diaspora citizens.

“The celebration is not only a misuse of national resources but a grave insult to diaspora citizens whose hard-earned investments are being illegally destroyed,” Dada said.

WINHOMES Demolition Sparks Outrage

Citing the demolition of WINHOMES Estate in Okun Ajah, Lagos, Dada accused the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) of remaining silent despite its mandate to advocate for diaspora interests.

He noted that the Commission’s emphasis on ceremonial awards over substantial action undermines investor confidence and tarnishes Nigeria’s global investment image.

“Rather than defending President Tinubu’s pro-investment agenda, NIDCOM is celebrating while diaspora investors count their losses,” he added.

Call for Investigation and Compensation

Despite expressing support for ongoing government reforms in remittances and diaspora inclusion, ANDI urged the Federal Government to take urgent, visible steps to protect diaspora investments.

Dada called for:

A public investigation into property demolitions involving diaspora investors

Compensation for those affected

Legal and policy reforms to safeguard future investments

“Anything less will be interpreted as deliberate abandonment of diaspora citizens,” Dada warned.

🌍 The Bigger Picture

The statement comes at a time when Nigeria is aggressively courting foreign direct investment and diaspora contributions. However, unlawful demolitions and lack of redress mechanisms threaten to derail progress in diaspora confidence, remittance growth, and real estate sector investments.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.