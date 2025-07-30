🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
INEC News

Delineation Drama: Calls for Cancellation and Investigation

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

30, July 2025/Naija 247 news

The recent ward delineation exercise in Warri Federal Constituency, Delta State, has sparked controversy and calls for cancellation. A group, Warri Reclamation Thrust, is demanding that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) scrap the entire process, citing allegations of fraudulent activities and manipulation by INEC officials.

Allegations of Irregularities

The group alleges that the exercise was conducted in violation of INEC guidelines and Supreme Court judgments. They claim that INEC officials, particularly Prof. Rhonda Gumus, manipulated the process to favor certain groups. The group is calling for the arrest and investigation of these officials, as well as the restoration of original names for Itsekiri communities that were allegedly altered during the exercise.

Divergent Views

However, not all groups agree with the call for cancellation. The Urhobo Federated Council (UFC) has dismissed the demands, stating that the exercise was conducted in accordance with a Supreme Court order and involved representatives from the three main ethnic groups in the area. Other groups, such as the Isoko Political Youth Leaders of Thought (ISOPLOT), have expressed concerns about the potential impact of the delineation exercise on ethnic harmony in the region.

Ethnic Tensions

The controversy has reignited ethnic tensions in the region, with different groups vying for political representation and influence. The delineation exercise has the potential to alter the balance of power in the constituency, and any perceived manipulation or irregularities could have far-reaching consequences.

Call to Action

As the controversy continues to simmer, stakeholders are calling on INEC to take immediate action to address the allegations. They want the commission to investigate the claims of manipulation and take disciplinary action against any officials found guilty. The government is also being urged to intervene and ensure that the electoral process is free from ethnic and political bias.

The controversy surrounding the ward delineation exercise highlights the complex ethnic dynamics and power struggles in Delta State. As the calls for cancellation and investigation continue, it remains to be seen how INEC will respond to the allegations. One thing is certain, however: the integrity of the electoral process must be preserved to ensure the credibility of future elections. The government and INEC must take these allegations seriously and take necessary steps to address them.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Gowon, Gana, Dangiwa Lead Calls for Affordable Housing at Africa International Housing Show
