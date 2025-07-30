🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
David Mark Declares Zero Tolerance for Candidate Imposition, Anti-Party Conduct in ADC

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that former Senate President, David Mark, has issued a stern warning to party members and political actors within the African Democratic Congress (ADC), emphasizing that the party will not condone the imposition of candidates or any form of anti-party behavior in the buildup to the 2027 general elections.

Naija247news gathered that Mark made this known during a strategic political engagement with stakeholders in Abuja, where he reiterated the ADC’s commitment to entrenching democratic values and transparent leadership recruitment processes. The former lawmaker, who recently aligned with the ADC, stressed that the era of handpicking candidates without grassroots consultation was over.

According to Naija247news, Mark described internal democracy as the bedrock of credible electoral outcomes and sustainable governance. He noted that political parties must prioritize fairness, equity, and the will of the people to restore citizens’ confidence in Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

Naija247news understands that Mark’s declaration comes amid growing concerns over political godfatherism, which has historically undermined party cohesion and fueled electoral apathy. He insisted that party loyalists must operate within the bounds of discipline and collective interest, warning that any individual or group found engaging in anti-party conduct would face severe consequences.

“Any attempt to impose candidates on the party will be fiercely resisted. This is not the kind of ADC we are building,” Mark was quoted as saying.

Naija247news gathered that the former Senate President also urged the ADC leadership at the state and ward levels to begin early preparations for the 2027 polls by engaging communities, promoting issue-based politics, and identifying credible aspirants with proven track records.

He further stressed the need for youth and women inclusion, saying their participation in politics should be driven by merit, not tokenism.

Naija247news reports that stakeholders at the event welcomed Mark’s position, pledging their support for a transparent and inclusive candidate selection process that reflects the aspirations of party members nationwide.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

