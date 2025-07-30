🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
LagosTop Stories

Dangote Cement to Commission 3Mta Côte d’Ivoire Grinding Plant as Q2 Profit Surges 174%

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Lagos, Nigeria – July 29, 2025 – Dangote Cement Plc, Africa’s largest cement producer, says it will commission its new 3 million metric tonnes per annum (3Mta) grinding plant in Côte d’Ivoire in Q3 2025, in a major move to consolidate its pan-African leadership and boost export capacity.

In a disclosure to the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), Group CEO Arvind Pathak revealed that the Côte d’Ivoire project is one of several strategic expansions aimed at deepening the company’s regional footprint and accelerating economic self-sufficiency across West Africa.

Export Business Up 18.2% as Clinker Shipments to Ghana, Cameroon Rise

The cement giant recorded a robust 18.2% year-on-year growth in export volumes, backed by 18 successful clinker shipments from Nigeria to Ghana and Cameroon. This milestone, according to Pathak, underscores “the growing importance of our pan-African footprint and our ongoing commitment to regional trade integration.”

Q2 2025 Results: Profit Soars 174.1%, EBITDA Hits ₦944.9 Billion

Despite macroeconomic uncertainties, Dangote Cement delivered a stellar financial performance in Q2 2025:

  • Group EBITDA surged by 41.8% to ₦944.9 billion

  • Group profit jumped 174.1% over the same period in 2024

Pathak attributed this to the firm’s operational efficiency and cost-optimization strategy, stating:

“This remarkable performance is a testament to our disciplined execution, strong cost leadership, and the strategic investments we have made over the years.”

1,600 CNG-Powered Trucks to Cut Costs, Emissions

In line with its sustainability and cost-containment objectives, the company has begun the phased deployment of 1,600 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered trucks, a move expected to reduce logistics costs significantly and cut emissions.

“This aligns with our long-term priority of value creation and environmental efficiency,” Pathak noted.

Nigeria Production Capacity Hits 35.25Mta Across Four Plants

Dangote Cement continues to dominate the Nigerian market with a total production capacity of 35.25 million tonnes per annum (Mta), spread across four key locations:

  • Obajana Plant (Kogi State) – Africa’s largest with 16.25Mta across 5 lines

  • Ibese Plant (Ogun State)12Mta across 4 lines

  • Gboko Plant (Benue State)4Mta

  • Okpella Plant (Edo State)3Mta

The company’s production scale has played a central role in eliminating Nigeria’s dependence on imported cement, transforming the nation into a net exporter of cement and clinker.

Pan-African Presence Expands to 10 Countries

Dangote Cement has operational or trading presence in several African countries outside Nigeria, including:

  • Cameroon – 1.5Mta clinker grinding

  • Congo – 1.5Mta

  • Ghana – 2.0Mta clinker grinding and import

  • Ethiopia – 2.5Mta

  • Senegal – 1.5Mta

  • Sierra Leone – 0.5Mta import terminal

  • South Africa – 2.8Mta

  • Tanzania – 3.0Mta

  • Zambia – 1.5Mta

This pan-African network has not only supported regional supply chains but also contributed to GDP growth and job creation across multiple jurisdictions.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Chevron Nigeria Refutes Oil Spill Allegation in Ondo State, Reaffirms Environmental Commitment
Next article
GTCO Leads NGX Turnover with ₦3.05bn as UBA Trades 25.9m Shares Worth ₦1.24bn at ₦48.00
Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Sterling HoldCo Records 157% Surge in H1 2025 Profit, Raises ₦100bn to Bolster Recapitalisation Efforts

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Lagos, July 30, 2025 – Naija247news | Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc (“Sterling HoldCo” or “the Group”) has announced a remarkable 157% year-on-year growth in profit-after-tax (PAT) for the half-year ended June 30, 2025, according...

NIN Verification: NIMC Migrates All Telcos to New Secure Platform NINAuth, Assures Seamless Services

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Abuja, July 30, 2025 (Naija247news) – The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced the successful migration of all telecommunications operators in Nigeria to its new and improved National Identification Number (NIN) verification platform, known...

NNPC Ltd Dismisses Sale Rumors, Reaffirms Commitment to Port Harcourt Refinery Rehabilitation

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Abuja, July 30, 2025 – Naija247news | The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has firmly denied speculation surrounding the alleged sale of the Port Harcourt Refining Company, insisting that the refinery remains a...

NEWGOLD Surges Nearly 4,000 Points to Close at 55,999 Naira Amid Low Volume

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Nigerian ETF Market Summary – July 30, 2025 Trading in the Nigerian Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) and related products showed mixed performances today with varied price movements across several funds. The GREENWETF maintained its price at...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Sterling HoldCo Records 157% Surge in H1 2025 Profit, Raises ₦100bn to Bolster Recapitalisation Efforts

Financials 0
Lagos, July 30, 2025 – Naija247news | Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc (“Sterling HoldCo” or “the Group”) has announced a remarkable 157% year-on-year growth in profit-after-tax (PAT) for the half-year ended June 30, 2025, according...

NIN Verification: NIMC Migrates All Telcos to New Secure Platform NINAuth, Assures Seamless Services

Abuja 0
Abuja, July 30, 2025 (Naija247news) – The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced the successful migration of all telecommunications operators in Nigeria to its new and improved National Identification Number (NIN) verification platform, known...

NNPC Ltd Dismisses Sale Rumors, Reaffirms Commitment to Port Harcourt Refinery Rehabilitation

Abuja 0
Abuja, July 30, 2025 – Naija247news | The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has firmly denied speculation surrounding the alleged sale of the Port Harcourt Refining Company, insisting that the refinery remains a...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp