Dangote Cement to Commission 3Mta Côte d’Ivoire Grinding Plant as Q2 Profit Surges 174%

Lagos, Nigeria – July 29, 2025 – Dangote Cement Plc, Africa’s largest cement producer, says it will commission its new 3 million metric tonnes per annum (3Mta) grinding plant in Côte d’Ivoire in Q3 2025, in a major move to consolidate its pan-African leadership and boost export capacity.

In a disclosure to the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), Group CEO Arvind Pathak revealed that the Côte d’Ivoire project is one of several strategic expansions aimed at deepening the company’s regional footprint and accelerating economic self-sufficiency across West Africa.

Export Business Up 18.2% as Clinker Shipments to Ghana, Cameroon Rise

The cement giant recorded a robust 18.2% year-on-year growth in export volumes, backed by 18 successful clinker shipments from Nigeria to Ghana and Cameroon. This milestone, according to Pathak, underscores “the growing importance of our pan-African footprint and our ongoing commitment to regional trade integration.”

Q2 2025 Results: Profit Soars 174.1%, EBITDA Hits ₦944.9 Billion

Despite macroeconomic uncertainties, Dangote Cement delivered a stellar financial performance in Q2 2025:

Group EBITDA surged by 41.8% to ₦944.9 billion

Group profit jumped 174.1% over the same period in 2024

Pathak attributed this to the firm’s operational efficiency and cost-optimization strategy, stating:

“This remarkable performance is a testament to our disciplined execution, strong cost leadership, and the strategic investments we have made over the years.”

1,600 CNG-Powered Trucks to Cut Costs, Emissions

In line with its sustainability and cost-containment objectives, the company has begun the phased deployment of 1,600 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered trucks, a move expected to reduce logistics costs significantly and cut emissions.

“This aligns with our long-term priority of value creation and environmental efficiency,” Pathak noted.

Nigeria Production Capacity Hits 35.25Mta Across Four Plants

Dangote Cement continues to dominate the Nigerian market with a total production capacity of 35.25 million tonnes per annum (Mta), spread across four key locations:

Obajana Plant (Kogi State) – Africa’s largest with 16.25Mta across 5 lines

Ibese Plant (Ogun State) – 12Mta across 4 lines

Gboko Plant (Benue State) – 4Mta

Okpella Plant (Edo State) – 3Mta

The company’s production scale has played a central role in eliminating Nigeria’s dependence on imported cement, transforming the nation into a net exporter of cement and clinker.

Pan-African Presence Expands to 10 Countries

Dangote Cement has operational or trading presence in several African countries outside Nigeria, including:

Cameroon – 1.5Mta clinker grinding

Congo – 1.5Mta

Ghana – 2.0Mta clinker grinding and import

Ethiopia – 2.5Mta

Senegal – 1.5Mta

Sierra Leone – 0.5Mta import terminal

South Africa – 2.8Mta

Tanzania – 3.0Mta

Zambia – 1.5Mta

This pan-African network has not only supported regional supply chains but also contributed to GDP growth and job creation across multiple jurisdictions.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.