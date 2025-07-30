🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Chevron Nigeria Refutes Oil Spill Allegation in Ondo State, Reaffirms Environmental Commitment

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

Lagos, July 28, 2025 (Naija247news.com) — Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), the operator of the joint venture with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), has firmly denied allegations of an oil spill at its Berth Offshore Platform (BOP) in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

In a statement released Monday, Chevron acknowledged media reports suggesting that a spill from its offshore platform was affecting communities in its western operations zone but categorically stated that the claims were “not true.”

“CNL confirms that the allegation of oil spill in CNL’s BOP in Ondo State is not true,”the company stated.

The company emphasized its adherence to the highest operational and environmental standards, underscoring its commitment to protecting both people and the ecosystem where it operates.

“CNL remains committed to protecting people and the environment and to conducting its operations reliably and efficiently in compliance with regulatory requirements and consideration for the environment,” the statement added.

Chevron also reaffirmed its ongoing dedication to corporate social responsibility, highlighting investments in the socio-economic development of communities neighboring its facilities.

“CNL is committed to the socio-economic development and empowerment of communities neighbouring its areas of operations,” the company noted.

The oil giant’s response comes amid growing scrutiny of environmental practices in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, where communities have long complained about pollution, degradation, and the health consequences of extractive activities.

Chevron urged stakeholders and the public to rely on verified information and reiterated its pledge to maintain transparent and responsible operations.

Reporting by Joseph Adam in Lagos, Nigeria.

