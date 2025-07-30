CAC Moves to Delist Hundreds of Companies Over CAMA 2020 Non-Compliance

Abuja | July 29, 2025 | Naija247news Business Regulation Desk

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has initiated a sweeping regulatory cleanup targeting companies that have failed to comply with the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), 2020, a move that may lead to mass delisting of inactive or non-compliant entities from Nigeria’s company register.

The Commission announced the enforcement action in a public notice issued Tuesday in Abuja, warning that firms that do not update their records within 90 days will be struck off the register and stripped of legal operating status.

“Any company that fails to comply with the provisions of the Act by filing its Annual Returns within 90 days of this publication shall be struck off,” the notice emphasized.

Key Compliance Requirements

To retain their legal status, affected companies must:

File Annual Returns up to date

Disclose information on Persons with Significant Control (PSC) or Beneficial Ownership

Correct any corporate filing deficiencies listed on the CAC portal

The list of affected companies has been published on the official CAC website, and businesses are urged to confirm their status and take remedial action immediately.

Legal Backing: Section 692 (3) & (4) of CAMA 2020

This regulatory push is in line with the Commission’s mandate under Section 692 (3) and (4) of the CAMA, 2020. Companies that are delisted will lose their corporate existence, rendering them unable to operate legally in Nigeria’s corporate and financial systems.

What It Means for Nigeria’s Business Climate

Analysts say this move could boost corporate transparency, clean up dormant company listings, and ensure better compliance with global financial regulations around ownership and accountability—especially amid Nigeria’s ongoing reforms to improve the Ease of Doing Business Index.

However, non-compliant SMEs and shell companies risk extinction if they fail to meet the deadline.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.