Dividends&EarningsLagos

BUA Cement Plc Reports 401% Profit Growth in H1 2025

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Lagos, NigeriaBUA Cement Plc posted a remarkable 401% year-on-year surge in net profit, reaching ₦179.33 billion in the first half of 2025, up from ₦35.80 billion in H1 2024. This performance reflects strong topline growth, improved operating margins, and significant foreign exchange gains compared to the prior year.

🔹 Key Financial Highlights (YoY):

  • Revenue: ₦580.30 billion (+59.45%)

  • Gross Profit: ₦285.76 billion (+161.47%)

  • Operating Profit: ₦245.39 billion (+199.41%)

  • Profit After Tax: ₦179.33 billion (+400.90%)

  • EPS: ₦5.34 vs. ₦1.01 (+428.71%)

The significant expansion in gross and operating margins — 49.2% and 42.3% respectively — underscores improved cost management, despite a 15.7% rise in cost of production and an 83% increase in selling/distribution expenses.

🔹 Balance Sheet Snapshot (June 30, 2025):

  • Total Assets: ₦1.61 trillion (+2.53% from Dec 2024)

  • Shareholders’ Equity: ₦569.44 billion (+46.56%)

  • Cash & Short Deposits: ₦163.41 billion (+92.81%)

Meanwhile, total liabilities declined by nearly 12%, driven by reductions in contract and other liabilities, strengthening the company’s balance sheet position.

🔹 Key Ratios:

  • Net Profit Margin: 30.9% (vs. 9.8% in H1 2024)

  • Return on Equity (ROE): 94.3%

  • Debt-to-Equity Ratio: 96.6% (improved from 141.1%)

  • Asset Turnover: 0.36x🔹

Valuation Metrics (as of July 28, 2025):

  • Share Price: ₦135.00

  • Market Cap: ₦4.57 trillion

  • P/E Ratio: 25.28x

  • Earnings Yield: 3.96%

  • Price-to-Book Ratio: 8.03x

Despite no declared interim dividend or corporate actions, the firm’s robust earnings growth and asset base suggest a strong foundation for potential future payouts and reinvestments.

🔹 Macroeconomic Context:

  • Monetary Policy Rate (MPR): 27.50%

  • June 2025 Inflation: 22.22%

  • Q1 2025 GDP Growth: 3.13%

Outlook:

BUA Cement’s H1 2025 results reflect operational resilience and strategic positioning amid high inflation and monetary tightening. With rising demand and infrastructure investment in Nigeria, the company remains well-placed for sustained growth through H2 2025.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet’s editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

