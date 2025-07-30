BUA Cement Plc Reports 401% Profit Growth in H1 2025

Lagos, Nigeria – BUA Cement Plc posted a remarkable 401% year-on-year surge in net profit, reaching ₦179.33 billion in the first half of 2025, up from ₦35.80 billion in H1 2024. This performance reflects strong topline growth, improved operating margins, and significant foreign exchange gains compared to the prior year.

🔹 Key Financial Highlights (YoY):

Revenue: ₦580.30 billion (+59.45%)

Gross Profit: ₦285.76 billion (+161.47%)

Operating Profit: ₦245.39 billion (+199.41%)

Profit After Tax: ₦179.33 billion (+400.90%)

EPS: ₦5.34 vs. ₦1.01 (+428.71%)

The significant expansion in gross and operating margins — 49.2% and 42.3% respectively — underscores improved cost management, despite a 15.7% rise in cost of production and an 83% increase in selling/distribution expenses.

🔹 Balance Sheet Snapshot (June 30, 2025):

Total Assets: ₦1.61 trillion (+2.53% from Dec 2024)

Shareholders’ Equity: ₦569.44 billion (+46.56%)

Cash & Short Deposits: ₦163.41 billion (+92.81%)

Meanwhile, total liabilities declined by nearly 12%, driven by reductions in contract and other liabilities, strengthening the company’s balance sheet position.

🔹 Key Ratios:

Net Profit Margin: 30.9% (vs. 9.8% in H1 2024)

Return on Equity (ROE): 94.3%

Debt-to-Equity Ratio: 96.6% (improved from 141.1%)

Asset Turnover: 0.36x🔹

Valuation Metrics (as of July 28, 2025):

Share Price: ₦135.00

Market Cap: ₦4.57 trillion

P/E Ratio: 25.28x

Earnings Yield: 3.96%

Price-to-Book Ratio: 8.03x

Despite no declared interim dividend or corporate actions, the firm’s robust earnings growth and asset base suggest a strong foundation for potential future payouts and reinvestments.

🔹 Macroeconomic Context:

Monetary Policy Rate (MPR): 27.50%

June 2025 Inflation: 22.22%

Q1 2025 GDP Growth: 3.13%

Outlook:

BUA Cement’s H1 2025 results reflect operational resilience and strategic positioning amid high inflation and monetary tightening. With rising demand and infrastructure investment in Nigeria, the company remains well-placed for sustained growth through H2 2025.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.