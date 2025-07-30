British Envoy Condemns Killing of Zamfara Abductees Despite Alleged Ransom Payment

Naija247news reports that the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, has strongly condemned the killing of several kidnap victims in Zamfara State, allegedly after ransom payments had already been made for their release.

Naija247news gathered that the victims were abducted from various communities in Zamfara, a state long plagued by insecurity, where armed groups continue to carry out abductions for ransom. Despite efforts by families to secure their freedom, the victims were reportedly executed by their captors, prompting widespread outrage.

According to Naija247news, Montgomery expressed deep concern over the incident, describing it as “a tragic reflection of the worsening insecurity in parts of Nigeria.” He called for urgent and collective action by security agencies and government officials to tackle the rising tide of kidnappings and restore public trust.

Naija247news understands that the British envoy made the remarks during a media engagement in Abuja, where he reaffirmed the United Kingdom’s support for Nigeria’s fight against terrorism, banditry, and organized crime.

Naija247news gathered that families of the slain victims had earlier paid undisclosed amounts of money in hopes of securing their loved ones’ safe return. However, the kidnappers allegedly reneged on their promise and murdered the victims, sparking fear and grief in the affected communities.

Naija247news reports that Montgomery also emphasized the need for greater intelligence sharing, improved community policing, and a comprehensive justice system that ensures perpetrators are swiftly prosecuted.

He urged Nigerian authorities to increase protection for vulnerable populations, especially in the Northwest, and to deploy more strategic efforts toward ending the cycle of violence and impunity.

The UK, he added, remains committed to working with Nigeria through bilateral programs aimed at strengthening security, promoting human rights, and supporting the rule of law.

The recent killings in Zamfara have once again highlighted the dangers faced by citizens in regions plagued by criminal gangs, raising serious questions about the effectiveness of existing counter-insurgency measures and the welfare of rural communities constantly under threat.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.