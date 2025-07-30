🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
AbujaDemocracy Desk

Benjamin Kalu Withdraws Controversial Indigeneship Bill Amid Nationwide Criticism and Legal Concerns

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

ABUJA, Nigeria | July 29, 2025 — Naija247news — Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has formally withdrawn his controversial indigeneship bill following intense public scrutiny and concerns raised by constitutional experts.

The bill, which aimed to grant equal rights and privileges to settlers residing in Nigerian states regardless of their origin, sparked widespread debate over its implications on national identity, unity, and state autonomy.

“As leaders and representatives, we remain committed to ensuring that every legislative proposal reflects the aspirations of the people we serve,” said Kalu in a statement issued Tuesday night.

Bill Faced Legal and Structural Hurdles

The National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) played a pivotal role in the decision to halt the bill. A detailed review of the proposal warned of possible constitutional conflicts and the risk of triggering issues related to double or multiple indigeneship claims.

The NILDS advised that state Houses of Assembly are better positioned to enact such laws within their jurisdictions, emphasizing the need for federalist respect for state autonomy. The report recommended that:

“States should make laws that allow settlers to benefit from the same rights and privileges enjoyed by indigenes, as rightly provided for in the constitution.”

A Push for Unity or a Premature Attempt?

Kalu, who also chairs the House Committee on Constitution Review, defended the bill’s intent, stressing its goal of fostering unity, inclusivity, and national cohesion. However, critics say the timing and approach lacked grassroots consultation and risked complicating the country’s delicate ethno-political balance.

Despite shelving the proposal, Kalu reaffirmed his dedication to democratic reform:

“The Constitution Review process remains an open, inclusive, and participatory exercise… No provision or proposal will be pursued without adequate dialogue and consensus-building.”

Mixed Reactions Nationwide

While some civic groups hailed the withdrawal as a victory for federalism and due process, others lamented a lost opportunity to challenge discriminatory practices against non-indigenes, especially in employment, education, and political participation across Nigerian states.

Bottom Line

The withdrawal of the indigeneship bill highlights the complexities surrounding Nigeria’s nation-building efforts. As the country continues its constitutional review process, the balance between unity and diversity remains a key challenge for lawmakers.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Lagos Launches Renewed Hope Agricultural Support Scheme with ₦60 Million Boost for Farmers
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Lagos Launches Renewed Hope Agricultural Support Scheme with ₦60 Million Boost for Farmers

Naija247news Naija247news -
Ikeja, July 29, 2025 (Naija247news) — The wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has officially launched the Lagos chapter of the Renewed Hope Initiative Agricultural Support Programme (RHI-ASP), with a ₦60 million intervention...

NNPCL Given 3 Weeks to Explain N210tr Unaccounted Funds – Senate Committee

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
Abuja, July 29, 2025 – Naija247news Economic Desk The Senate Public Accounts Committee has given the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) a three-week deadline to respond to 19 audit queries raised by the Office...

Glo Leads Compliance with NCC Tariff Adjustment, Ramps Up Nationwide Network Upgrades

Naija247news Naija247news -
Lagos, July 29, 2025 (Naija247news.com) — In response to new guidelines issued by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for the approved 50% end-user tariff adjustment, telecommunications giant Globacom has announced significant nationwide network upgrade efforts,...

FirstBank, Others Launch ‘Home and Abroad’ Platform to Help Nigerians in Diaspora Own Verified Property

Naija247news Naija247news -
Abuja, July 29, 2025 (Naija247news.com) — In a landmark move to connect Nigerians in the diaspora with verified real estate opportunities back home, Sydani Group, in partnership with the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) and...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Lagos Launches Renewed Hope Agricultural Support Scheme with ₦60 Million Boost for Farmers

Agribusiness 0
Ikeja, July 29, 2025 (Naija247news) — The wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has officially launched the Lagos chapter of the Renewed Hope Initiative Agricultural Support Programme (RHI-ASP), with a ₦60 million intervention...

NNPCL Given 3 Weeks to Explain N210tr Unaccounted Funds – Senate Committee

Abuja 0
Abuja, July 29, 2025 – Naija247news Economic Desk The Senate Public Accounts Committee has given the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) a three-week deadline to respond to 19 audit queries raised by the Office...

Glo Leads Compliance with NCC Tariff Adjustment, Ramps Up Nationwide Network Upgrades

Big Tech 0
Lagos, July 29, 2025 (Naija247news.com) — In response to new guidelines issued by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for the approved 50% end-user tariff adjustment, telecommunications giant Globacom has announced significant nationwide network upgrade efforts,...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp