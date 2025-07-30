Benjamin Kalu Withdraws Controversial Indigeneship Bill Amid Nationwide Criticism and Legal Concerns

ABUJA, Nigeria | July 29, 2025 — Naija247news — Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has formally withdrawn his controversial indigeneship bill following intense public scrutiny and concerns raised by constitutional experts.

The bill, which aimed to grant equal rights and privileges to settlers residing in Nigerian states regardless of their origin, sparked widespread debate over its implications on national identity, unity, and state autonomy.

“As leaders and representatives, we remain committed to ensuring that every legislative proposal reflects the aspirations of the people we serve,” said Kalu in a statement issued Tuesday night.

Bill Faced Legal and Structural Hurdles

The National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) played a pivotal role in the decision to halt the bill. A detailed review of the proposal warned of possible constitutional conflicts and the risk of triggering issues related to double or multiple indigeneship claims.

The NILDS advised that state Houses of Assembly are better positioned to enact such laws within their jurisdictions, emphasizing the need for federalist respect for state autonomy. The report recommended that:

“States should make laws that allow settlers to benefit from the same rights and privileges enjoyed by indigenes, as rightly provided for in the constitution.”

A Push for Unity or a Premature Attempt?

Kalu, who also chairs the House Committee on Constitution Review, defended the bill’s intent, stressing its goal of fostering unity, inclusivity, and national cohesion. However, critics say the timing and approach lacked grassroots consultation and risked complicating the country’s delicate ethno-political balance.

Despite shelving the proposal, Kalu reaffirmed his dedication to democratic reform:

“The Constitution Review process remains an open, inclusive, and participatory exercise… No provision or proposal will be pursued without adequate dialogue and consensus-building.”

Mixed Reactions Nationwide

While some civic groups hailed the withdrawal as a victory for federalism and due process, others lamented a lost opportunity to challenge discriminatory practices against non-indigenes, especially in employment, education, and political participation across Nigerian states.

Bottom Line

The withdrawal of the indigeneship bill highlights the complexities surrounding Nigeria’s nation-building efforts. As the country continues its constitutional review process, the balance between unity and diversity remains a key challenge for lawmakers.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.