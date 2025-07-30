Asharami Energy Hits 5 Million LTI-Free Man-Hours, Sets New Benchmark for Safety in Nigeria’s Upstream Oil Sector

LAGOS, Nigeria (Naija247news) – July 30, 2025: Asharami Energy, the upstream subsidiary of Sahara Group, has achieved a landmark five million Lost Time Injury (LTI)-free man-hours, reinforcing its position among Africa’s top-tier oil and gas operators for operational safety and excellence.

The milestone, recorded over 3,051 days on Asharami’s OML 148 asset in Edo State, underscores Sahara Group’s “Zero is Possible” vision, which targets zero harm to people, the environment, and assets while maintaining continuous operational safety.

Leste Aihevba, Chief Technical Officer of Asharami Energy, attributed the achievement to the dedication and vigilance of frontline workers and support teams:

“This moment belongs to the people who showed up every day, stayed alert, followed procedures, and put safety first. It reflects the resilience of our systems and our commitment to achieving even higher milestones, including our next target—ten million LTI-free man-hours,” Aihevba said.

The milestone was marked by the unveiling of a Five Million Man-Hours LTI-Free Safety Plaque, led by Temitope Shonubi, Executive Director of Sahara Group, alongside other directors, Ade Odunsi and Moroti Adedoyin-Adeyinka, and representatives of the Nigerian Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), including Vincent Uwadileke and Jeffery Jaiyeola.

Shonubi praised the workforce for their discipline and diligence:

“This plaque is for you, the frontline teams who make Sahara’s operations safe every single day,” he said.

NUIMS’ Vincent Uwadileke commended Sahara’s vigilance and safety culture, noting its importance as the company prepares for complex rig operations in its growth phase.

Ade Odunsi, Sahara’s Executive Director for Upstream, emphasized that safety performance is a key metric for regulators and investors:

“As we expand our oilfield activities, safety is non-negotiable. This achievement puts Asharami Energy firmly on the radar of stakeholders who prioritize operational excellence,” Odunsi added.

With aggressive expansion plans in Nigeria’s upstream sector, Sahara Group reiterated its commitment to technology-driven safety, sustainable operations, and industry-best practices to support its growth trajectory.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.