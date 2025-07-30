🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Business NewsLagos

Asharami Energy Hits 5 Million LTI-Free Man-Hours, Sets New Benchmark for Safety in Nigeria’s Upstream Oil Sector

By: Naija247news

Date:

LAGOS, Nigeria (Naija247news) – July 30, 2025: Asharami Energy, the upstream subsidiary of Sahara Group, has achieved a landmark five million Lost Time Injury (LTI)-free man-hours, reinforcing its position among Africa’s top-tier oil and gas operators for operational safety and excellence.

The milestone, recorded over 3,051 days on Asharami’s OML 148 asset in Edo State, underscores Sahara Group’s “Zero is Possible” vision, which targets zero harm to people, the environment, and assets while maintaining continuous operational safety.

Leste Aihevba, Chief Technical Officer of Asharami Energy, attributed the achievement to the dedication and vigilance of frontline workers and support teams:

“This moment belongs to the people who showed up every day, stayed alert, followed procedures, and put safety first. It reflects the resilience of our systems and our commitment to achieving even higher milestones, including our next target—ten million LTI-free man-hours,” Aihevba said.

The milestone was marked by the unveiling of a Five Million Man-Hours LTI-Free Safety Plaque, led by Temitope Shonubi, Executive Director of Sahara Group, alongside other directors, Ade Odunsi and Moroti Adedoyin-Adeyinka, and representatives of the Nigerian Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), including Vincent Uwadileke and Jeffery Jaiyeola.

Shonubi praised the workforce for their discipline and diligence:

“This plaque is for you, the frontline teams who make Sahara’s operations safe every single day,” he said.

NUIMS’ Vincent Uwadileke commended Sahara’s vigilance and safety culture, noting its importance as the company prepares for complex rig operations in its growth phase.

Ade Odunsi, Sahara’s Executive Director for Upstream, emphasized that safety performance is a key metric for regulators and investors:

“As we expand our oilfield activities, safety is non-negotiable. This achievement puts Asharami Energy firmly on the radar of stakeholders who prioritize operational excellence,” Odunsi added.

With aggressive expansion plans in Nigeria’s upstream sector, Sahara Group reiterated its commitment to technology-driven safety, sustainable operations, and industry-best practices to support its growth trajectory.

 

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
British Envoy Condemns Killing of Zamfara Abductees Despite Alleged Ransom Payment
Next article
Tinubu Appoints Olumode Adeyemi as New Comptroller-General of Federal Fire Service
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Tinubu Appoints Olumode Adeyemi as New Comptroller-General of Federal Fire Service

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Olumode Adeyemi as the new Comptroller-General (CG) of the Federal Fire Service (FFS), marking a strategic shift in the leadership of the agency...

British Envoy Condemns Killing of Zamfara Abductees Despite Alleged Ransom Payment

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, has strongly condemned the killing of several kidnap victims in Zamfara State, allegedly after ransom payments had already been made for their release. Naija247news...

Afrinvest launches Halal Fund with 25m units at N100 each

Naija247news Naija247news -
Here’s a Naija247news editorial rewrite of the Afrinvest Halal Fund story, optimized with SEO keywords, Nigerian context, and a professional news tone: Afrinvest Launches Shari’ah-Compliant Halal Fund to Deepen Ethical Investing in Nigeria LAGOS, Nigeria...

FG Confirms N78.6bn UBE Grants Accessed by 27 States, FCT by Mid-2025

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that the Federal Government has revealed that a total of 27 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) accessed N78.6 billion in matching grants from the Universal Basic Education (UBE) fund by the...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Tinubu Appoints Olumode Adeyemi as New Comptroller-General of Federal Fire Service

Tinubunomics Policies 0
Naija247news reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Olumode Adeyemi as the new Comptroller-General (CG) of the Federal Fire Service (FFS), marking a strategic shift in the leadership of the agency...

British Envoy Condemns Killing of Zamfara Abductees Despite Alleged Ransom Payment

Abuja 0
Naija247news reports that the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, has strongly condemned the killing of several kidnap victims in Zamfara State, allegedly after ransom payments had already been made for their release. Naija247news...

Afrinvest launches Halal Fund with 25m units at N100 each

Business News 0
Here’s a Naija247news editorial rewrite of the Afrinvest Halal Fund story, optimized with SEO keywords, Nigerian context, and a professional news tone: Afrinvest Launches Shari’ah-Compliant Halal Fund to Deepen Ethical Investing in Nigeria LAGOS, Nigeria...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp