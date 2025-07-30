🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Business NewsLagos

Afrinvest launches Halal Fund with 25m units at N100 each

By: Naija247news

Date:

Here’s a Naija247news editorial rewrite of the Afrinvest Halal Fund story, optimized with SEO keywords, Nigerian context, and a professional news tone:

Afrinvest Launches Shari’ah-Compliant Halal Fund to Deepen Ethical Investing in Nigeria

LAGOS, Nigeria (Naija247news) – July 25, 2025 – Afrinvest Asset Management Limited has officially launched the Afrinvest Halal Fund, an open-ended unit trust scheme designed to provide Nigerians with Shari’ah-compliant investment options, bridging the gap between faith and finance in the country’s growing ethical investment market.

Approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Fund offers 25 million units at N100 each, payable in full upon application, and is open to retail investors, high-net-worth individuals, and corporates seeking interest-free, ethical wealth-building solutions.

Speaking at the Lagos launch, Mallam Kabir Ibrahim, Manager of Afrinvest’s Kano Office, highlighted that the Fund’s primary objective is income generation through investments aligned with Islamic finance principles, including Sukuk bonds (federal, state, and corporate), Shari’ah-compliant equities, and contracts supervised by a dedicated Shari’ah Advisory Board.

“The Afrinvest Halal Fund creates a bridge between belief and opportunity, offering an ethical, asset-backed approach to wealth creation,” Ibrahim said.

Christopher Omoh, Managing Director of Afrinvest Asset Management, outlined key benefits of the Fund:

  • Income generation
  • Strict Shari’ah compliance overseen by a dedicated board
  • Professional fund management
  • Portfolio diversification
  • Flexible entry and exit options

Omoh stressed that the Fund is open to both Muslim and non-Muslim investors, positioning it as a vehicle for inclusive, interest-free financial growth.

Dr. Ike Chioke, Group Managing Director of Afrinvest West Africa, noted the strong demand for ethical investment products in Nigeria, citing the Federal Government’s recent N300 billion Sukuk issuance, which was oversubscribed by over N2 trillion.

“The market is ready. This Fund is our response to the growing appetite for principled, Shari’ah-compliant investment options,” Chioke stated, adding that the launch aligns with Afrinvest’s broader strategy to democratize wealth creation.

With low entry requirements, expert fund management, and a robust governance framework, Afrinvest says the Halal Fund represents a modern approach to ethical investing that meets Nigeria’s evolving financial landscape.

 

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs.

